Leeds United have conducted some excellent pieces of transfer business over the last couple of years, aiding their ambitions of securing Championship promotion at the end of the season.

Last season looked as though Daniel Farke would secure a return to the Premier League at the first attempt, but unfortunately fell at the final hurdle in the play-off final.

The German’s task of returning with the same ambitions this season were dealt a blow over the summer, after losing star men Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville to teams higher up the football pyramid.

Whilst the pair netted the club in the region of £65m, it saw two crucial components of last season’s side ripped away from them with replacements needed if they were to bounce back from the Wembley defeat.

It’s safe to say Farke and the hierarchy did just that in the form of one player who’s greatly impressed after his summer switch to Elland Road to join the Whites.

Manor Solomon’s stats for Leeds United

Winger Manor Solomon arrived on loan at Leeds over the summer with supporters not knowing what to expect from the forward after making just six appearances for his parent side before the switch.

However, the 25-year-old has surpassed all expectations, allowing the fanbase to temporarily forget about Summerville - producing countless moments of magic in the final third.

The Israeli international has netted seven goals and seven assists to date, the third most goal contributions of any player in the first-team squad throughout 2024/25.

He’s managed to score or assist in three consecutive matches, helping the club maintain their status at the top of the table with just 14 games remaining.

After his form in Yorkshire, it’s to be expected that the Whites faithful will want a permanent deal for Solomon in the summer, regardless of whether they will be playing in the Championship or Premier League next season.

However, despite his good form since his move to the club, one other player has starred under Farke, seeing a huge spike in his market value as a result of his form.

The player who’s worth more than Solomon at Leeds

Given Leeds’ 14-game unbeaten run that has led them to top spot, numerous players will have played their part in the success - endearing themselves to the supporters as a result.

One of which is utility man Ethan Ampadu, who’s taken the armband over the last couple of months, a signal as to how quickly he’s taken to life at the club.

The Welsh international joined the Whites in a £7m deal from Chelsea back in the summer of 2023, a fee that appears to be a bargain given his consistent performances in Yorkshire.

The 24-year-old, who's been previously been dubbed "top-class" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, featured in every single Championship outing last season, playing a huge role in their promotion challenge, but a knee injury halted his progress - forcing him to spend a large chunk of this season on the sidelines.

Ampadu was missing for over two months, starting every single game across all competitions since the start of the calendar year, slotting back into the side as though he’d never left.

Ampadu's stats for Leeds in the Championship (2024/25) Statistics Tally Games played 20 Minutes played 1,508 Pass accuracy 89% Dribble success rate 80% Tackles won 1.3 Duels won 6.2 Aerials won 2.2 Stats via FotMob

His ability to feature at centre-back or the base of the midfield has made him a valuable option for Farke, with his price tag rising as a result of his outings in 2024/25.

The former Exeter academy star is now valued at £13.3m by Transfermarkt, a figure higher than Solomon who’s currently only valued at £7.5m despite his recent form at Elland Road.

It’s no surprise that the Whites have remained unbeaten in the league since his return to action, highlighting his importance to the side in their quest for promotion.

Whilst £7m may seem like a hefty fee for a Championship player, it now appears to be a quality pick-up, with the Welshman’s price tag undoubtedly going to increase further should he maintain his current level of performance.