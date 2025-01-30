In the past, Leeds United have conducted phenomenal business in recruiting young talents, developing them and eventually selling them after making an impact at Elland Road.

Crysencio Summerville arrived on the cheap as an unknown quantity from Feyenoord back in 2021, originally linking up with the academy sides before making the jump into the first team.

He would end up making 91 appearances and scoring 25 times, with 21 of his efforts coming last season, in what would be his final year in Yorkshire after the club failed to secure promotion.

The Dutchman would join West Ham United for £25m in the summer, with Daniel Farke losing one of his key men, but such a move does highlight their successful transfer philosophy of investing in youth.

The recent rumours of a potential new addition would go against their scouting record, with the German looking to improve his squad in an attempt to secure promotion from the Championship.

Leeds’ move to sign Matt Targett this month

In recent days, Leeds have been linked with a move to land Newcastle United outcast Matt Targett ahead of a potential move before the end of the transfer window.

The left-back has only made nine appearances over the last two seasons, rapidly dropping down the pecking order after the Magpies’ recent success domestically and in Europe.

He joined Eddie Howe’s side for £15m back in the summer of 2022, but after his lack of impact in recent years, he’s been allowed to move this month, with the Whites just one potential destination.

However, given his current £100k-per-week wages, it’s unclear whether a move would be a loan or a permanent one should they decide to follow up on the recent interest.

Given his age, it would go against their recent exploits in the market, but also it’s one that may not be needed given the rise of one other defensive talent currently at the club.

The Leeds player who’s worth more than Targett

Back in 2018, Leeds signed an unknown Dutch defender from Ajax by the name of Pascal Struijk, with few fans anticipating what the youngster would go on to achieve during his time at Elland Road.

He would make his real breakthrough during the 2020/21 season, in what was their first campaign back in the Premier League, making 29 appearances across all competitions.

The 25-year-old has featured in a whole host of different positions during his time in Yorkshire, from his natural centre-back role to central midfield and even left-back - potentially featuring there should he need to in Farke’s system.

Struijk has now made just shy of 150 appearances for the Whites since his breakthrough into the first team, cementing himself as a real key member, even taking the captain’s armband on various occasions.

Such a move for Targett could halt his progress, as even though it’s not his natural position, he’s shown he’s capable of featuring there, with funds potentially better off being invested elsewhere in the playing squad.

The Dutchman, who’s since been dubbed “unbelievable” by former teammate Liam Cooper, has recently attracted interest from numerous top-flight clubs, highlighting his progress in Yorkshire.

Highest valued players in the Leeds United squad (2024/25) Player Value 1. Wilfried Gnonto £15m 2. Pascal Struijk £13.3m = Ethan Ampadu £13.3m = Dan James £13.3m = Illan Meslier £13.3m 3. Joel Piroe £11.8m 4. Brendon Aaronson £10m Stats via Transfermarkt

As a result of his consistent displays under Farke, he’s since seen his market value skyrocket, now being valued at €16m (£13.3m) by Transfermarkt, a figure two times higher than that of Targett who’s now worth just €8m (£6.6m) after his lack of action.

Given his rise, it showcases how effective the club’s philosophy in purchasing youth talent has been in recent years, with a similar pattern needing to be followed in the future.

As for Targett, he could provide an immediate short-term solution on loan, but ultimately, he’s a player who shouldn’t be considered as a long-term investment with his value only dropping further as he enters the final years of his career.