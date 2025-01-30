With less than a week to go in the transfer window, time is ticking for Enzo Maresca to add to his Chelsea squad - something which is to be expected given the recent rumours in the market.

The Blues have been known in recent years to be very active in the window, splashing over £1.2b since May 2022 alone, but they’re yet to sign anyone to improve the first-team squad.

Additions could prove the difference between qualifying for a Champions League and finishing in the Premier League’s top four or missing out completely, in what is the Italian’s first season at the helm.

He’s made a phenomenal start to life in charge, sitting just a point off Manchester City in fourth, but incomings in the coming days could add to his ambitions of making that step back into the mix.

Numerous names have constantly been mentioned over a move to Stamford Bridge, including a duo who look the most likely to move to the club before Monday’s deadline.

Chelsea’s hunt for a new attacker this month

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has been one player widely linked with the Blues in recent weeks, but they have faced serious competition from Napoli for his signature.

The Argentine came through the Red Devils academy before making the jump into the first team and becoming a key player under Erik ten Hag before his dismissal.

However, he’s struggled to maintain his starting role under Ruben Amorim, opening the door for an exit to boost their PSR standing, something which Maresca’s side have been looking to take advantage of.

Garnacho is not the only attacker touted with a move, however, with Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel another name on the club’s shortlist, receiving a boost in their pursuit of the Frenchman in recent days.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the 19-year-old has made the decision to leave the Bundesliga side after failing to feature in any of the last three outings across all competitions.

It’s unclear whether any move for the forward would be a temporary or permanent deal, but the club remain in the race for his services amid his recent desire to depart his current side.

However, the Blues have already hit the jackpot with one current first-team member who’s already worth more than the talented teenager.

The Chelsea player who’s already worth more than Tel

Given the investment from the hierarchy in recent years, Chelsea already possess a very talented frontline with huge strength in depth across all areas.

Cole Palmer has been the most successful, registering 60 combined goals and assists in just 70 appearances, cementing himself as one of the most potent attackers in England’s top flight.

Striker Nicolas Jackson has had his fair share of critics since his move from Villarreal back in the summer of 2023, but has found the back of the net with regularity, producing some vital goals in the process.

The Senegalese international has scored 26 times in all competitions since the move, often featuring alongside Noni Madueke in the final third since Maresca’s appointment.

Madueke joined the club from Dutch side PSV back in January 2023, having to bide his time for a regular role, often being an impact player during his first 18 months in West London.

However, since the Italian took charge during the off-season, he’s already made 21 Premier League appearances, just two fewer than he made during the entirety of last season.

Chelsea players with the most combined G+A in the PL (2024/25) Rank Player Tally 1. Cole Palmer 20 2. Nicolas Jackson 14 3. Noni Madueke 10 4. Enzo Fernández 7 5. Jadon Sancho 6 6. Trevoh Chalobah 4 7. Christopher Nkunku 3 Stats via FotMob

Madueke, who’s previously been dubbed “world-class” by journalist Simon Phillips, has registered eight goals and four assists in 2024/25 to date, bettering his tally from his two previous years at the club.

As a result of his recent displays under Maresca, the 22-year-old has seen an increase in his market value, with Transfermarkt valuing the Englishman at €40m (£33m).