The January transfer window has almost been open for three weeks and Celtic are yet to make their first addition of the month to bolster their squad.

Brendan Rodgers is reportedly looking to bolster his options ahead of the second half of the season, though, and has been linked with an interest in Lille forward Mohamed Bayo and Aston Villa winger Louie Barry, among others.

The Scottish Premiership giants are also attempting to bring Kieran Tierney back to the club, as it was recently reported by the Daily Record that they hope to sign him on loan from Arsenal before a free transfer in the summer.

It would be a second spell at Parkhead for the Scotland international, who came through the ranks at Parkhead before joining the Gunners in the summer of 2019.

Kieran Tierney's declining market value

Arsenal signed Tierney for a Scottish record fee of £25m ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, after a return of 37 assists in 170 matches for Celtic.

The Scotland international's time with the Premier League giants has, unfortunately, been defined by a string of injury issues that have prevented him from becoming a regular for Mikel Arteta's side.

Kieran Tierney Market value July 2020 £24m October 2020 £27m March 2023 £21m December 2023 £15m March 2024 £10m January 2025 £8m Values via Transfermarkt

As you can see in the table above, Tierney's market value has plummeted in recent years due to his lack of minutes on the pitch for the Gunners.

He has missed 94 competitive matches for club and country through injury since his move to Arsenal in 2019, which has played a part in Celtic now have the opportunity to bring him back for a second spell.

Once a club-record sale for £25m, the Hoops now have players in their squad who are worth even more than the £8m Tierney is currently worth, including defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Celtic hit the jackpot with Cameron Carter-Vickers

The Hoops hit the jackpot when they signed the USA international on a permanent deal, reported to be worth £6m, from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2022 after he spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Parkhead.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the changing landscape of the modern transfer market. How much is your club's star player or biggest flop worth today?

Carter-Vickers has been a rock at the heart of the Celtic defence in recent seasons and has been a phenomenal signing by the club, particularly for a fee of just £6m.

The American titan was named in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Year for the 2022/23 campaign and the 2023/24 season, making 54 appearances in those two terms, and this shows that he has been one of the best, if not the best, defenders in the league since joining on a permanent deal.

His impressive form in the top-flight in recent years has seen his value soar. Football Insider reported earlier this month that Celtic value the defender at a fee of at least £20m, amid interest from several unnamed clubs.

This means that Carter-Vickers has seen his value soar by £14m, from the £6m paid for his services in 2022, and that he is now worth more than Tierney (£8m) at this moment in time.

Therefore, the Hoops have hit the jackpot with the former Spurs man as he has produced consistently impressive performances on the pitch and has become an incredibly valuable asset, who is worth even more than a player who was once a club-record sale for Celtic.