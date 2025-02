Newcastle United have had no truck with ambitious strengthening over the past several years, but they know their limitations and have indeed been restricted by the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Despite this, the Magpies have hit a rich vein of form over the past few months, winning 12 of their past 14 matches in all competitions, catching back up with the Champions League runners and confidently beating Arsenal over two legs to reach the Carabao Cup final.