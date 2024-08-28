New Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth has reportedly opened talks over another high-profile signing after Manuel Ugarte.

Romano teases “last-minute” Man Utd signing after Ugarte

The Red Devils are set to make Ugarte their fifth signing of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s first window as co-owner, with INEOS backing manager Erik ten Hag with a number of big-money deals.

A deal between Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain was agreed on Tuesday, with Ugarte set to cost just over £50m – a €50m initial fee followed by €10m in fixed add-ons.

However, the Uruguay international might not be the final player through the Old Trafford door, with Fabrizio Romano telling GiveMeSport there could still be time for a “last minute” incoming.

"In terms of other business, it will depend. Maybe some player leaves, there could still be space for something last-minute for Manchester United. Nothing 100% confirmed yet, so Man United will decide [this] week based on opportunities, but I would keep the door always open for last-minute opportunities."

Now, it looks as if that last-minute signing could be Raheem Sterling from Chelsea, with a new development emerging.

Ashworth opens talks to sign Sterling for Man Utd

According to The Telegraph, Man Utd have opened talks to sign Sterling in a deal that could see Jadon Sancho head to Stamford Bridge, although the latter could also move to Juventus. The report claims that Ashworth opened dialogue with Chelsea on Tuesday but the Red Devils will only progress on a deal on their own terms.

Both Sancho and Sterling appear to be surplus to requirements at their own clubs, with Blues head coach Enzo Maresca saying on Sterling after leaving him out of their Premier League opener with Manchester City:

"I spoke with Raheem one-on-one the day before City and I explained him exactly the situation. I didn't see Raheem after the game. He is training apart, as I said, but in case I sit with Raheem, I will tell him exactly the same things that I already told him. I don't have anything new to tell him because I was quite clear."

The 29-year-old, on £325,000-a-week which works out at £16.9m-a-year, has made 379 Premier League appearances in total, scoring 123 goals and providing 62 assists, turning out for Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea.

He’d therefore provide Ten Hag with plenty of experience at the highest level and is also able to turn out on either wing or through the middle if required. Man Utd could potentially be his next destination after talks were held, making this one to keep an eye on in the final days of the market.