Ever since the arrival of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as Wrexham AFC's new owners, the Welsh club has enjoyed plenty of publicity - and some success on the pitch to go with it.

The Red Dragons' most recent campaign saw them promoted back to the EFL after 15 years in the non-league wilderness, and are now hoping to secure successive promotions as they bid to escape League Two at the first time of asking.

Of course, Wrexham did exist prior to their Hollywood takeover, and indeed have a proud history, from making waves in the Football League and Europe, to FA Cup giant-killings, to surging up the English pyramid today.

But how did they go from the obscurity of the fifth tier to the verge of becoming EFL heavyweights? And is promotion a realistic possibility by the end of the season? Find the latest Wrexham fixtures, results and updates here.

Wrexham owners

Actors Reynolds and McElhenney completed their takeover of Wrexham in February 2021. They replaced the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) as owners of the club, pledging £2m of their own money to assume control of the Red Dragons.

It would turn out to be a watershed moment for Wrexham, as along with off-pitch fame and fortune has come plenty of success on the field. At the time of writing, their footballing achievements since the arrival of the Hollywood duo include their astonishing 111-point haul in the National League to secure promotion, while there has also been play-off and cup final heartache along the way.

Now in EFL League Two, they are set for another promotion charge.

Related Everything you need to know about Wrexham owner Ryan Reynolds Football FanCast has a look at everything you need to know about Wrexham's Hollywood hero, Ryan Reynolds.

Welcome to Wrexham documentary

Having been taken over by acting royalty, the next natural step for Wrexham would be a documentary - something everyone seems to be doing these days.

The first season of 'Welcome to Wrexham' explored the club's journey under Reynolds and McElhenney upon their arrival in Wales, as well as the story of the previous ownership and their 2021/22 campaign, which ended in an FA Trophy final defeat at Wembley and a captivating play-off semi-final tie against Grimsby Town, with the Mariners coming out on top as they went on to seal promotion.

The second instalment, which was released in September, chronicled the club's 2022/23 season, where Wrexham broke records and won fans all over the world - particularly across the Atlantic.

The series also looked into the progress of their women's team - something Ryan & Rob vowed to invest in - as well as looking back at the club's giant-killing pedigree in the FA Cup, with Wrexham valiantly bowing out in the fourth round proper last term having begun their journey in the qualifying rounds.

A third season of the documentary is due to be released later this year, with new episodes set to premiere in April.

Related Wrexham: How much are the Red Dragons worth now? Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney paid just £2m for the club back in 2021.

Wrexham's 2022/23 season

Wrexham's 2022/23 National League campaign will go down in history. As if having Hollywood owners looking on wasn't enough, the players on the pitch delivered a season of epic proportions, breaking the records for the most wins in a season (34) and most points earned (111). They also secured the league's highest attendance figures for a second successive year, with an average of almost 10,000 supporters coming to each Wrexham home game at the 13,000-capacity Racecourse Ground.

Striker Paul Mullin was Wrexham's top scorer with an incredible 38 goals in 46 appearances, while he added a further eight during their FA Cup run.

Despite exerting their dominance most weeks in the league, the Red Dragons were locked in a tense title tussle with league rivals Notts County, who themselves had accrued a rather remarkable 107 points in 46 games, some 23 more than third-placed Chesterfield.

A crucial Racecourse meeting in April 2023 saw Wrexham and County locked on 100 points each, and Wrexham's game in hand meant they would be in control of their destiny with victory over their opponents, who had beaten them in the previous October.

In what has almost become true Wrexham fashion, a topsy-turvy game went the way of the hosts, with Elliot Lee's winner securing victory for the Red Dragons. A 3-1 success over Boreham Wood a fortnight later confirmed Wrexham's return to the Football League, while Notts County would later join them in League Two after winning the play-offs.

Related Paul Mullin: What is his Wrexham salary, net worth, stats? FFC brings you a Paul Mullin fact file that answers the most popular questions about the forward.

Wrexham in 2023/24

Wrexham have refused to hold back after winning the National League, with Phil Parkinson's side going for promotion once again.

After a slow start where they won just one of their opening five games, results began to pick up over the autumn, and Wrexham were into the promotion spots by October.

Unfortunately, they had lost three on the spin before most recently getting back to winning ways thanks to a late winner against fourth-tier strugglers Sutton United, so despite having dropped out of the automatic promotion places, they are well in contention for a place in League One next term.

The Red Dragons also repeated last season's feat of reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup, seeing off Mansfield, Yeovil and League One's Shrewsbury Town before coming unstuck against Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers.

Related The best FA Cup runs by non-league teams As Maidstone United aim to write their name in the history books, Football FanCast looks back at the best FA Cup runs by non-league sides.

Elsewhere, their EFL Cup campaign was over in the second round, with Wrexham heading out on penalties to league rivals Bradford City. There was similarly no luck in the EFL Trophy, where despite winning all of their group-stage games, Wrexham were knocked out in the last 32 by Burton Albion.

When Wrexham can get promoted to League One

As mentioned, Wrexham are firmly in the race for promotion from League Two. The top three go up automatically to League One, with teams placed 4th-7th entering the play-offs.

As it stands, Wrexham are in decent shape with 16 games to go. Sitting in fourth at the time of writing (16th February), they have two games in hand on third-placed Crewe Alexandra, meaning their destiny is in their hands.

But with the gap between the promotion slots and the play-off places remaining slim, the race for League One is set to go down to the wire unless Wrexham can pull away from their fellow challengers.

And with a trip to Crewe and the visit of current league leaders Stockport County in their last two games, the Red Dragons would be well advised to build up a head of steam.

Related League Two play-offs 2024: Fixtures, dates, prize money & more FFC has taken a deep dive into the 2023/24 League Two play-offs, with all the information you may need to know.

Wrexham fixtures and standings

Current League Two standings (as of 16th Feb) Pos Team Played GD Pts 1 Stockport 31 +33 61 2 Mansfield 31 +35 60 3 Crewe 32 +14 57 4 Wrexham 30 +15 55 5 Barrow 32 +10 53 6 MK Dons 31 +7 51 7 Notts County 31 +7 47

Wrexham's next meeting sees a clash against familiar foes in Notts County, as last season's promoted clubs go head-to-head. A 2-0 success for the Welsh club in Nottingham earlier this season means the visitors could be out for revenge this weekend, with the Magpies clinging on to the final play-off place at present.

Rearranged fixtures mean that Wrexham will close out February with a trio of away trips, including to play-off rivals MK Dons and Gillingham, while they are next back at home on 2nd March against Accrington Stanley.

Wrexham's next 5 fixtures Date Competition Opposition H/A 17th February League Two Notts County H 20th February League Two MK Dons A 24th February League Two Gillingham A 27th February League Two Forest Green A 2nd March League Two Accrington H

Wrexham results

Phil Parkinson's men were in desperate need of some confidence after a run of three successive defeats - a run they had not experienced in the league since April 2021. They were also well beaten at Ewood Park by Blackburn in the FA Cup fourth round recently.

Their late 2-1 victory at relegation battlers Sutton could be the catalyst for a change in form, as defeats to Newport County, Salford City and Bradford threatened to derail their league campaign.