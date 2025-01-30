Wrexham are now pushing to sign an "exceptional" League One striker before the end of the January transfer window, according to a report.

Red Dragons going through tricky spell

Since the turn of the year, Phil Parkinson's side have picked up just one win in five League One matches, which has dented their promotion hopes somewhat, now sitting six points behind second-placed Wycombe Wanderers.

The Red Dragons are still faring very well in their first season in the third tier, remaining in a very strong position to at least reach the play-offs at the end of the season, but Parkinson may feel some extra firepower is needed in attack if his side are going to push for the top two.

With Paul Mullin netting just three times in the league and Ollie Palmer also struggling to find the back of the net this season, the Welsh side have been increasingly reliant on 37-year-old Steven Fletcher for goals over the past few weeks.

Fletcher is now Wrexham's joint-top scorer in League One with six goals, while promotion rivals Birmingham City and Wycombe have more dependable options in attack in the form of Jay Stansfield and Richard Kone.

According to a report from Football League World, the Red Dragons are looking to rectify that problem in the final days of the winter transfer window, as they are now pushing to sign Reading striker Sam Smith.

Parkinson's side are now plotting a late swoop for Smith, having seen their automatic promotion hopes take a hit since the turn of the year.

There are signs a deal could be possible, too, as Reading may be forced to cash in on the striker due to the financial issues they are facing under the helm of owner Dai Yongge.

Striker needed at the Cae Ras

Mullin was a revelation at the Cae Ras after arriving from Cambridge United, playing a major role in the Red Dragons securing promotion from the National League and League Two, but it would be fair to say he has struggled to make the step-up to the third tier.

The former Tranmere Rovers man has just two goals to his name in 26 League One outings, failing to find the back of the net in his last six games, having fallen down the pecking order somewhat.

Fletcher has been a more reliable source of goals, but at 37-years-old, the Scot is not a long-term solution for Parkinson in attack, so it is exciting news that a move for Smith could be on the horizon.

The Reading forward is fourth in the League One goal-scoring charts, having netted 11 times in League One this term, following up an impressive 2023-24 campaign in which he bagged 15 goals in 34 outings.

Having been lauded as an "exceptional player" by former Royals boss Ruben Selles earlier this season, there are plenty of signs the 26-year-old could be a real upgrade for Wrexham in attack, and they will be hoping to wrap up a deal before February 3rd.