Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground has been their home since the club’s formation in 1864. It is also known by its Welsh name of Y Cae Ras, while it is currently sponsored by beverage company Stok Cold Brew Coffee.

Recently, Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney outlined their desire to expand the stadium, which could make it one of largest football stadiums in the UK.

Related Wrexham promoted! Latest standings, fixtures, results & dates FFC explores Wrexham's journey to where they are today after securing back-to-back promotions from the National League and League Two.

Racecourse Ground capacity

The Racecourse Ground currently holds 12,600 fans. It is the largest stadium in north Wales, though it is of an average size compared to other teams in League One, where the Red Dragons will play their football next season after successive promotions.

Racecourse ground expansion plans

Earlier this month, Wrexham’s owners revealed they have plans to develop the Racecourse Ground which would turn it into a 55,000-seater stadium.

Images from OLBG (via AI program Midjourney Bot) have recently been released showing what the ground could look like once a development project has been completed.

They are a mixture of traditional and more modern designs, which would hardly look out of place if Wrexham were to become a Premier League side before the end of the decade.

Should these ambitious plans come to pass, the Racecourse Ground would then be on a par with the likes of St James’ Park and the Etihad Stadium with its improved capacity.

How to get to the Racecourse Ground

By car

If travelling to Wrexham’s home by car, the club advises to take the A483 from Chester or Oswestry to Wrexham, then exit at the Mold junction and follow signs for Town Centre.

By train

Wrexham General is the closest train station to the ground, and is a four-minute walk away. It is around an hour from Liverpool Lime Street, two hours from Manchester Piccadilly and around a 3.5-hour journey from London’s King’s Cross.