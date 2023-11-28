Wrexham are believed to be a plotting a move for a 27-year-old midfielder who Phil Parkinson personally admires in the January transfer window, according to a fresh update.

Wrexham's promotion hopes

Parkinson's side enjoyed a glorious 2022/23 season, finally gaining promotion from the National League, in what was the greatest achievement of the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney era at the club so far.

It was always going to be interesting to see how Wrexham fared back in League Two, with many tipping them for back-to-back promotions, and it's fair to say that things are going swimmingly at the moment.

The Red Dragons currently sit second in the table behind leaders Stockport County, and Saturday's 6-0 win at home to Morecambe was another step in the right direction, as Paul Mullen scored a hat-trick at the Racecourse Ground.

In order for Wrexham to keep improving, however, it could be that they delve into the transfer market in the January window, adding further quality to Parkinson's squad. It looks as though the welsh outfit are keen on acquiring the signature of a fellow League Two player, following the emergence of a new story.

Wrexham want Saidou Khan

According to a new transfer claim from Football Insider, Wrexham are keen on signing Swindon Town midfielder Saidou Khan in January, after they failed with a last gasp attempt to bring him in during the summer. Parkinson is personally a big fan of the player.

"League Two promotion hopefuls Wrexham are planning a January move for Swindon midfielder Saidou Khan, sources have told Football Insider. Wrexham have held a long-term interest in Khan, 27, and tried to sign him on the final day of the summer transfer window only for the deal to fall through.

"Wrexham are ready to raid their League Two rivals Swindon for Khan when the transfer window reopens feeling he would be a valuable addition to Phil Parkinson’s side. The Welsh club hope to land the midfielder for a fee in the region of £350,000 as they look to maintain their push for promotion."

Khan could be an ambitious signing for Wrexham in January, allowing them to acquire arguably one of the more impressive midfielders in League Two this season, strengthening their promotion push in the process.

Saidou Khan in League Two so far this season Total Appearances 16 Assists 3 Pass completion rate 89.4% Tackles per game 1.2

Khan has started 16 of Swindon's 19 league games in 2023/24 to date, completing 89.4% of his passes in that time, showcasing his quality in possession. The 27-year-old has also chipped in with three assists and averaged 1.2 tackles per match in the competition, showing that he is an impressive figure both on and off the ball.

This would be a definite statement of intent from Wrexham, who are only five points behind Stockport and will have genuine aspirations of being champions again this season, and it once again illustrates the pulling power the club now have, during what is such an exciting period under their Hollywood owners.