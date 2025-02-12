Whilst competing for another yet another promotion, Wrexham have reportedly already turned their attention towards the summer transfer window and one particular forward.

Wrexham transfer news

By this stage, many believed that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney would be long gone after a failed project. Almost four later and two promotions later, however, and the Welsh side are competing for yet another promotion to the Championship and stealing even more headlines on the transfer front.

Using their Hollywood fame once again, Wrexham welcomed their latest impressive recruit in Jay Rodriguez at the end of the January transfer window, with the former Premier League forward swapping Burnley for League One in a shock move.

Speaking to the club website, Rodriguez expressed his delight over the move, saying: “I’m made up to join the Club. I can’t wait to get out on the training pitch and meet everyone.

"I hope I can use my experience to help every single player in the squad and gain something from the group as well. To join the story that has evolved at Wrexham with clear targets is exciting for me.”