Wrexham have enjoyed an unbelievable campaign under the stewardship of Phil Parkinson.

The Red Dragons have lost just three times in the National League are now only one win away from securing promotion to the Football League for the first time in over a decade.

They have played a part in the biggest game in the division's history, a 3-2 win over Notts County, and now they have also broken the record for the highest number of points (107) amassed at this level of the game in a single season.

Many will frown upon their achievements for the money spent along the way, but it's hard not to be amazed by what's happening in the Welsh town.

Since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took on ownership of the club just over two years ago, Wrexham have gone from strength to strength and a spot in League 2 would be the icing on the cake.

Few would bet against back to back promotions given their financial muscle, but will the likes of top-scorer Paul Mullin and Ben Foster still be there?

Mullin is likely to play a part but Foster's future at The Racecourse Ground is less then certain, with the veteran goalkeeper having initially signed just a six-week deal with the club.

What did Ben Foster ask for in his Wrexham contract?

Whether or not the 40-year-old decides to stick around for one last go at it next year remains to be seen, but it's hard to argue against the fact that he's been a wonderful signing.

After all, it was his moment of magic late in that game against Notts County that may well have proven key in the title race.

Deep into injury time, the visitors were given a spot kick but Foster was on hand to make a remarkable save to his right-hand side in order to keep Wrexham ahead.

Parkinson's men are now likely to achieve promotion and they will owe a great deal of gratitude to the footballer turned YouTuber for stepping in and helping the club amid a season ending injury to first choice stopper Rob Lainton.

It doesn't appear as though the affectionately known Fozzy is earning much either, having revealed exactly what he asked for during his contract negotiations. Foster was speaking in the video below about how the deal came about.

Indeed, the 'keeper was quoted as saying:

"When it gets to the point of negotiating a contract. Obviously, you’ve got to expect that being non-league, it’s not going to be anywhere near Premier League money or anything like that.

“To be honest, I don’t really need much anyway so the negotiations honestly took about five minutes. It was the easiest conversation in the world.

“With regards to wages and kind of stuff. It’s a short-term deal, a six-week deal. Wages wise it’s literally peanuts. I said I don’t want much.

“Like pay for my travel, pay for when I need to stay in a hotel. That’s all I really want from it. The part of it for me is to try and help the team, get them over the line, get promoted.”

It appears as though Foster has well and truly lived up that final line after playing just a matter of games at the non-league side.

Time will tell whether this stint back in the game will be a mere six week swansong, but he's certainly proven he can still perform at an extremely high level.