Wrexham sealed promotion back to the Football League for the first time in 15 years last Saturday.

The Welsh side have been stuck in National League for far too long now and along the way, have overcome near extinction.

Supporters have saved the club and now Hollywood have taken them to the next level over the last two seasons.

Indeed, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have engineered a fairytale in the Welsh town, with Phil Parkinson's men beating the National League's points record with a mighty haul of 110 on their way to beating Notts County to the title and automatic promotion.

The star of the show on the field has been striker Paul Mullin, with his 38 goals a remarkable haul, even if he was playing in League Two a few seasons ago.

Since then, the likes of Ollie Palmer and now Ben Foster have arrived to bolster the squad, with the latter in particular generating a vast amount of interest in proceedings at the Racecourse Ground.

How has Ben Foster played at Wrexham?

The former England international actually came under scrutiny early into his second spell with the non-league side, allowing a goal to creep in at his near post in the defeat to Halifax.

However, the 40-year-old more than made up for it in a clash that was billed as the biggest in National League history just a matter of weeks ago.

Indeed, Notts County travelled to Wales in what was a game that would ultimately decide who finished top of the division, and Foster played a huge part in that win.

In added time, the visitors were awarded a penalty but Foster sprawled to his right-hand side to make a strong save that secured a crucial three points for his side.

The ex-Manchester United stopper has been ever-present since joining and now has a piece of silverware to add to his name.

In the last stages of his career, he has become famous for recording GoPro footage of matches from the goal and that was no different as they won promotion over the weekend.

Although the action from the game was nothing out of the ordinary, the scenes at full-time were remarkable as he shared one of his best vlogs yet on YouTube.

Foster was immediately swarmed by fans who invaded the pitch and then during the trophy presentations, was given a big hug by both McElhenney and Reynolds.

The Deadpool star then shared a chat with the former Premier League gloveman, as he hinted he could well be at Wrexham again next season.

Foster remarked: "We'll do it again next year" before a gleeful Reynolds joked "that's a contract - that's it done, you just verbally signed!"

Champagne-soaked, the players revelled in the celebrations inside the changing room before the experienced 'keeper rounded off the video with beers in hand.