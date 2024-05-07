Wrexham executive director Humphrey Ker has revealed the two dream signings he would love to bring to North Wales.

Wrexham preparing for League One

It has been another incredible season for the Welsh club, as they continue to go from strength to strength under the ownership of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Wrexham earned promotion from the National League to League Two this time last year, and they have now made it into League One at the very first attempt, finishing second in the table.

It is now time to focus on life in the third tier of English football for Phil Parkinson and those in charge of transfers at the club, with new signings no doubt needed to take them to another level next season.

There is certainly reason for Wrexham supporters to start thinking bigger when it comes to potential signings, as they make their way up for the football pyramid, and Ker is dreaming big when it comes to two potential additions, albeit rather tongue-in-cheek.

Wrexham chief wants Liverpool star

Speaking to Sport Bible, executive director Ker admitted that he would love Wrexham to sign Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo and Wales defender Neco Williams: "So in the past, I've been asked this question (and) I've often cited sort of a Neco Williams as one, you know, he's from the area, he's a Premier League quality right back, plays for Wales. The day we are signing players like that will be a sign of how far we've come.

"In terms of who's one of my favourite players and who would I love to see playing in a Wrexham shirt? At present, I've got a real soft spot for Wataru Endo, who is kind of a perfect encapsulation of the fury in the summer when Liverpool missed out on Caicedo and Lavia and it was all doom and gloom and disaster.

"And then they sign Wataru Endo and it was like ‘well, who's this guy? I've never heard of him, he was only 16 million quid, what are they playing at?' And then he's been one of the signings of the season. I think there's a good lesson there for all of us in terms of, you know, the glitz and the glamour and the big price tags and ‘what are Liverpool doing not spending 100 million on a central midfielder’."

Granted, there is little to no chance of Wrexham signing a player of Endo and Williams' calibre in the summer transfer window or even in the next few years - they earn £50,000 per week each currently, which is miles out of their price range - but it is still a sign of the incredible progress made that Ker can even dream of such additions.

This is a glorious era at The Racecourse Ground - one that supporters need to treasure even despite whatever lofty future ambitions they may have - and the hope is that Reynolds and McElhenney are still just getting started, eventually guiding the club into the Premier League.

Should that happen, maybe Wrexham will be able to dream about signing a player like Endo, but for now, their focus will be on attaining some names with League One experience.