The Wrexham hype train continues to roll through town at the moment, even despite a 0-0 draw with Barnet last weekend.

Phil Parkinson’s men were held at the Hive after going down to ten men. Callum McFadzean stupidly left his foot in at the face of goalkeeper Laurie Walker and was given his marching orders.

It was a moment that left Parkinson convinced that Barnet’s no.1 had been play acting, and in confronting Walker at full-time was given a red card of his own.

There is no time for the Welsh outfit to rest on their laurels, however, as with a matter of games remaining in the National League, they sit top and are in the driving seat for promotion.

They are a point clear of Notts County and have a game in hand, with the Red Dragons closing in on a return to the Football League for the first time in over a decade.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been doing everything they can to secure the club that promotion, and they have just enlisted the help of yet another celebrity, although not in the way you might think.

Indeed, the Notorious himself, Mr Conor McGregor is now involved with Wrexham.

Why is Conor McGregor involved with Wrexham?

The MMA star hasn’t bought a stake in the club, nor will he be attending any games, but his beer is now on sale outside the Racecourse Ground.

He’s set to sell his Forged Irish stout at the Turf Hotel in the town, in an effort or raise money for a charity backed by the club’s star striker, Paul Mullin.

Taking to Twitter, McGregor said:

“Taking my @ForgedStout tank in to the absolute magic that is happening at @Wrexham_AFC, and in aid of helping a great charity “Your Space” that raises awareness and support for autism. Drop by and show love if you are in town. Try out the game changer.”

Whether or not McGregor becomes more involved with the club remains to be seen, although he has teased the idea of investing in football already.

The 34-year-old has previously spoken about pumping money into Celtic and Liverpool, although nothing has come to fruition just yet.