Wrexham have highlighted a second striker who they are interested in signing alongside Jonson Clarke-Harris in January, according to a reliable journalist.

Clarke-Harris interest

Over the summer, Peterborough United’s Clarke-Harris was heavily linked with a move to join the club, although a deal failed to come to fruition before the deadline, with Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony detailing the reason why during a public interview.

Speaking on The Hard Truth podcast, he said: "Wrexham contacted me and said they were going to make a bid, which was interesting. It might have seemed a strange move for the player, but if they got him, it would probably mean back-to-back promotions for them so I could see the logic.

"Apparently, Hollywood had approved the move, but then they just went quiet. They never came back to me, which was a surprise, especially when I saw who they eventually tried to sign."

While Phil Parkinson’s side are still interested in their former target, they have identified an alternative should they once again decide against a pursuit of Clarke-Harris in the form of Sheffield Wednesday’s Lee Gregory, with the manager set to be handed the perfect opportunity to bring him to League Two.

The Owls’ 35-year-old will have reached the expiration of his deal at the end of the season (Sheffield Wednesday contracts), so should he not put pen to paper on an extension, whether that's because he isn't offered one or he doesn't choose to sign one, there’s a chance that his club will consider selling him for a cut-price next month.

Wrexham monitoring Gregory

Taking to X, Darren Witcoop revealed that Wrexham are keeping close tabs on Gregory as they weigh up whether to make an approach during the upcoming transfer window, which opens on 1st January.

He wrote: "Wrexham have Peterborough frontman Jonson Clarke-Harris and Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory on their transfer list. Phil Parkinson is looking to sign one forward to boost their League Two promotion push next month."

Gregory is an "instrumental" squad member

During his time at Sheffield Wednesday, Gregory has 41 involvements - 29 goals and 12 assists - to his name from 101 appearances, highlighting the positive impact he can make in the final third, but he’s also comfortable playing in several other areas (Transfermarkt - Gregory statistics).

Standing at 6 foot 2, Danny Rohl’s target man is a versatile operator having been deployed in five various positions over the grass since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even slightly deeper on the left side of the midfield, which will no doubt be another attractive attribute.

Gregory’s former teammate at Millwall, Tom Bradshaw, previously hailed the veteran, stating that he was “instrumental” to their success and had even mastered the way a striker should play, so while he’s not getting any younger, he could yet be a bargain of a recruit for Wrexham should they decide to make their move.