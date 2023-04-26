Retired footballer Gareth Bale has responded online after the audacious offer from Rob McElhenney to join Wrexham for one season.

What's the latest on Wrexham and Bale?

It's been an incredible time for the Red Dragons of late as they recently secured promotion back into the Football League after dropping out 15 years ago.

Indeed, after totalling a massive 110 points after 45 games, the Welsh outfit pipped rivals Notts County to an automatic promotion spot up into League Two.

In light of that, some pretty wild rumours have emerged. For instance, there has even been some talk in the media that Lionel Messi could end up at Wrexham – though it would take a brave individual to place much money on those 250/1 odds.

What's more, McElhenney recently took to Twitter to make a rather bold proposition to Bale. Indeed, he wrote: “Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season.”

Well it hasn't taken long for the former Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid star to reply, although it doesn't sound as though his mind is on football.

The Welshman simply said on Twitter: "Depends what course..."

Would Bale come out of retirement?

Bale will of course be well-known to McElhenney and fellow co-owner Ryan Reynolds for his spell in America as he played for MLS outfit Los Angles FC before hanging up his boots.

And while the A-listers may have been able to convince goalkeeper Ben Foster to come out of retirement to play a key role in the club's promotion, it sounds as though the Welsh winger isn't quite so up for it.

That might not be the biggest surprise, seeing as Bale has always been well-known for preferring golf over football.

Of course, though, his love of Wales can't be understated either – after all it's always been "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order" – and so maybe the idea of playing in Wrexham for one final spell could be something he seriously considers over the summer.

What's more, he did say "depends what course" and the club's home stadium is The Racecourse Ground. So, conspiracy theorists, maybe that was a little cryptic message...

