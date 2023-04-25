Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney achieved their dream last weekend.

The Wrexham owners watched on at the Racecourse and were overcome with emotion as the final whistle was blown on a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood.

The Welsh side had been promoted as National League winners with a record haul of 110 points, confirming their place in the EFL for the first time in 15 years.

The rumour mill has already swirled into action since that victory, with odds even being priced on Lionel Messi joining Wrexham.

Ben Foster could stick around for another season and now they could be trying to convince Gareth Bale to join too.

Will Gareth Bale join Wrexham?

Yep, you read that right, the Welshman could seal a remarkable return to the game this summer.

That’s the hope of McElhenney in particular who issued a plea to the former Real Madrid star.

Bale sent his congratulations after the Red Dragons sealed their place in the Football League, with that now sparking a viral tweet from one of the club’s co-owners.

Indeed, taking to social media, the actor said:

“Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season.”

Bale hasn’t been seen on a football field since retiring from all forms of the game after the World Cup.

Typically, he has been seen on the golf course, and it may not be too long before he’s discussing a contract with Wrexham over a few holes with McElhenney and co.

It would be a stunning and romantic to the country of his birth, but whether it’ll actually happen remains up for debate.