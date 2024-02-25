The world very much revolves around money, and that's no different with football. Saudi Arabia is a prime example of this, having taken things to new extremes, with players now earning the kind of money that normal people wouldn't dream of earning in 100 lifetimes.

And, things aren't exactly bad in League Two either, as the average annual salary is around £174,200. But, two people who earn more than that and see first-hand the amount of money that is poured into League Two are Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who are the current owners of Wrexham FC.

Sadly, not everyone is like Ben Foster, who admitted he earned peanuts for a wage at Wrexham.

So, without further ado, we at Football FanCast have compiled a list of the top 10 highest earners at Wrexham, as per Salary Sport.

10 Billy Waters

Weekly wage - £4500

Billy Waters joined Wrexham from Barrow for an undisclosed fee back in March 2023.

The striker has appeared eight times for Wrexham but failed to score a single goal, which led to him being shipped out on loan to Doncaster Rovers in the January transfer window just gone.

His £4500 per week seems rather ridiculous given his time at the club thus far.

9 Ben Tozer

Weekly wage - £4500

Ben Tozer joined Wrexham from Cheltenham Town for an undisclosed fee back in the summer of 2021.

He's gone from strength to strength at Wrexham. Tozer played a big role in the club fighting their way out of the Vanarama National League and has been an ever-present in League Two this season, as the club captain.

Tozer more than deserves his weekly wage of £4500.

8 Ollie Palmer

Weekly wage - £4800

Wrexham signed Ollie Palmer from AFC Wimbledon on a three-and-a-half-year deal for around £300,000 in January 2022.

The 32-year-old played a key part in the club getting promoted to League Two, as he netted 16 goals in the Vanarama National League last season, as well as laying on one assist for a teammate. He's struggled a bit more in League Two with six goals to his name, but he's a handy man for Phil Parkinson to have to bring off the bench when Wrexham are in need of a goal.

His weekly wage stands at £4800.

7 Paul Mullin

Weekly wage - £4800

Paul Mullin joined Wrexham from Cambridge United back in 2021 on a three-year deal.

This is a deal that will go down as one of the best, if not the best, in recent times at Wrexham. The striker has been prolific in Wales, with 86 goals and eight assists to his name in just 118 appearances for the club.

It comes as a bit of a surprise to see Mullin's weekly wage standing at £4800, when you consider his importance.

Related Paul Mullin: What is his Wrexham salary, net worth, stats? FFC brings you a Paul Mullin fact file that answers the most popular questions about the forward.

6 Eoghan O'Connell

Weekly wage - £5300

Eoghan O'Connell is one of the more recent names on this list, after joining Wrexham in January 2023.

When he's fit and ready, he is one of the first names on the team sheet, as a rock at the heart of the defence. His 15 appearances in the Vanarama National League last season were crucial, as they only lost one game in which he played.

As a fresher signing and player with big importance, O'Connell's weekly wage of £5300 is understandable.

5 Will Boyle

Weekly wage - £5400

Will Boyle has only been at Wrexham for around six months after joining in the summer from Huddersfield Town.

He started out as one of the main centre-backs for the Welsh club, but struggled to really keep his place in the side from November 2023 to January 2024. But, he looks to have worked his way back in as he's played the full 90 minutes in the last two League Two matches.

As a pretty fresh signing, you can understand him being on the higher end of the wage bill with a weekly wage of £5400.

4 Andy Cannon

Weekly wage - £5500

Andy Cannon moved to Wrexham from Hull City in December 2022.

Since promotion to League Two, when fit, Cannon has been a regular in Phil Parkinsons's side. His versatility in the middle of the park is a dream for any manager, as he has the ability to operate in a defensive role or more of an advanced central role.

Cannon's weekly wage of £5500 you would have to say is deserved, as a consistent performer.

Related When can Wrexham get promoted? Latest standings, fixtures, results & dates FFC explores Wrexham's journey to where they are today, as well as the latest standings, fixtures, results and potential promotion dates for 2024.

3 Steven Fletcher

Weekly wage - £5600

Steven Fletcher is one of the more high-profile signings that Wrexham have made. He was the final addition to Phil Parkinson's squad back in the summer transfer window, and it's already paid off.

The former Wolves striker has been a nuisance for the defenders in League Two. He's currently on seven goals for the season in 19 games in the league, but he's so much more than just a goalscorer as his hold-up play brings the likes of Mullin into the game.

As a former Premier League star and summer signing, it's a bit of a surprise to not see him top of the pile.

2 James McClean

Weekly wage - £6100

Another high-profile name with plenty of high-level experience.

James McClean made the move to Wrexham from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee back in the summer.

His versatility is something that has helped Parkinson no end this season, having been used as a left-back, left midfielder, right-winger and even as a centre forward in one game. He has two goals and eight assists to show for his troubles.

McClean is on a weekly wage of £6100, which is probably about right when you consider his performances and experience.

1 George Evans

Weekly wage - £7200

Coming in at number one is a player who only joined in September, as George Evans decided to leave Millwall for Wrexham.

Considering the midfielder appeared 11 times in the Championship last season, you can understand why he's on such a high wage in League Two after dropping down two leagues.

Evans' weekly wage of £7200 has been justified though by his performances on the field, as the conductor and protector at the heart of the midfield.