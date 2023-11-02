Highlights Wrexham's impressive form in League Two could lead to instant promotion, but they face a setback with the injury to star striker Paul Mullin.

The absence of Mullin has been felt, but Wrexham managed to adapt and find success. However, another blow comes with Steven Fletcher's knee injury, potentially sidelining him until 2024.

His absence will be a frustration for Reynolds and McElhenney, considering his wage and contributions to the team.

Back in League Two, Wrexham have shaken off the rust to get off to a blistering start. The Welsh side sit as high as third, level on points with fellow newly-promoted side Notts County and five points adrift of table-toppers Stockport.

If their form remains impressive throughout the season, too, instant promotion will become more of a reality than an unlikely dream, as Wrexham's Hollywood story alongside Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney continues to provide drama. That said, it's not all good news for Phil Parkinson, who is set to be without one of his star men after recent injury news emerged. Now, the League Two side must find a solution to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Wrexham injury news

When it comes to injuries this season, Wrexham received the most frustrating news before the campaign even got underway when Paul Mullin was ruled out for the first six League Two games. Without their star striker, The Red Dragons won just two games, drew twice and lost once in a chaotic opening period. If ever Mullin's importance to Wrexham was doubted, those concerns have been put to rest ever since his return. Parkinson's side have lost just once in their last ten games after the return of their forward.

In Mullin's absence, former Premier League striker Steven Fletcher arrived to spark dreams of a potential strike partnership, only for Wrexham to suffer another injury blow. Parkinson confirmed that Fletcher will undergo knee surgery which could keep him out until 2024. The Wrexham boss said via Goal: "Steven has had a problem with his knee and the specialist has decided he needs an operation. He just hyper-extended it after being here three or four weeks and has been trying to get on with it but unfortunately it has got to the point where he can't carry on any longer so he is having surgery. We won't know the extent of the time he is going to be out until the surgeon has performed the operation."

"Fantastic" Steven Fletcher potentially sidelined until 2024

It's some blow for Wrexham, given how rare it is for a League Two club to have a player with such experience at their disposal. The former Stoke City man could have really kicked on for The Red Dragons, forming a partnership with Mullin in the process. Fletcher's wages, which place him third in Wrexham's list of highest earners, mean that Reynold and McElhenney will be even more frustrated by the injury. Having scored twice in ten games, the 36-year-old may have been hoping to have a greater impact in the coming weeks, before being sidelined.

In a long career, Fletcher has received plenty of praise, including from former Stoke City assistant manager Dean Holden, who said via Stoke on Trent Live: "He’s given everything over two seasons. Last season was difficult with Covid and the second season was like a second debut for some players. It’s been a bit stop-start with injuries but he’s a player who’s had a fantastic career and he’s fantastic behind the scenes working with the younger players.

"I saw him talking to Emre Tezgel before the (Coventry) game and they are the personalities the gaffer has brought to the club who are really important.”