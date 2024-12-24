Wrexham are eyeing the January signing of a player who Jamie Carragher has described as "brilliant", according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

Wrexham looking strong in promotion push

Phil Parkinson's side continue to impress back in League One, with some wondering if they would find it hard being in the third tier of English football back in August.

Instead, Wrexham have taken to the league like a duck to water, sitting third in the table behind Birmingham City and Wycombe Wanderers, with the trio looking like front-runners to seal promotion to the Championship.

The Welsh outfit could be looking to conduct some important business during the January transfer window, in order to give Parkinson's men an even better chance of sealing promotion once again.

Ethan Wheatley has emerged as a rumoured target for Wrexham, even being seen as a player who could bring similar qualities to Sporting CP sensation Viktor Gyokeres. The 18-year-old Manchester United ace has been touted as a loan option, providing extra firepower in the final third.

Wrexham keen on signing "brilliant" ace in January

Speaking to The Wrexham Insider, Bailey talked up the idea of Wrexham signing Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt in January, possibly instead of Patrick Bamford:

"Patrick Bamford is an interesting name, but from what I am told Leeds are not in a huge hurry to lose anyone this January, it is all about promotion for them. And whilst Wrexham have a big budget, I don’t see how they could afford Bamford who is still on a Premier League contract.

"I do expect Wrexham to do something and I am actually told they could raid Leeds for another player, as they like Joe Gelhardt, although they are not alone and it would not easy to land him either. But I understand Wrexham have been offered a host of names and are confident of getting the right man."

Gelhardt could be such an exciting addition for Wrexham midway through the season, with Carragher calling him "brilliant" in the past, seeing him as a gifted young player.

Meanwhile, Jamie Redknapp has also spoken of his admiration for the Englishman in the past, saying: "You see him on the pitch, he made a real difference. I like him, he’s really exciting. He’s fast, he’s aggressive, he gets on the ball, takes people on. Once he gets into the box he loves it and where he can cause most of his damage."

Admittedly, Gelhardt's time at Leeds has petered out a little, with Daniel Farke struggling to make him a key man and only nine minutes of Championship action coming his way this season.

He is still only 22 years of age, however, and could simply be desperate for a fresh challenge to prove himself. He would, therefore, be an eye-catching addition for Wrexham, who could even eye a permanent move at the end of the season if he impresses.