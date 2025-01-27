Wrexham are believed to have made contact with a club over signing their attacking "game-changer", according to an update from reliable journalist Alex Miller.

Life in League One has been successful to date for the Welsh, side, having gone into the 2024/25 season not knowing how big the jump from League Two would be.

Last week, Wrexham picked up a respectable 1-1 draw at home to rivals and league leaders Birmingham City, and while not winning was slightly disappointing having taken the lead, the result was still far from a disaster.

Phil Parkinson's side sit third in the table as the business end of the campaign approaches, with a home clash with Stevenage to come on Tuesday evening. They are still only three points adrift of second-place Wycombe Wanderers, who feel like the most realistic team to catch, considering Birmingham after five points ahead of them and have two games in hand.

New signings will only aid Wrexham's chances of a third successive promotion, which would be a stunning achievement, with the likes of Patrick Bamford and Ryan Hardie among those linked with moves to the club. Now, another name has been thrown into the mix.

According to The Star's Miller on X, Wrexham have contacted Sheffield Wednesday over the signing of striker Michael Smith, but the move is still unlikely:

"Told Wrexham have made contact with Owls over a deal for Michael Smith. In-form 33yo got his sixth goal of the campaign v QPR. Having great season. Remains unlikely."

Smith is now an extremely experienced striker who has performed at a high level in and around the Championship and League One for some time, so there are clear merits to Wrexham signing him.

Granted, at 33 years of age, he isn't getting any younger, but former Wednesday manager Darren Moore praised him in the past after one influential contribution, saying:

"Michael Smith is a game-changer today. The quality showed at the end of it, and that’s what Michael is. He was in the right place at the right time and that’s what quality strikers do."

Back in the 2021/22 season, Smith scored 19 goals in League One, helping Rotherham seal promotion to the Championship, and it earned him a move to Wednesday.

In his first year there, he netted 18 times in 37 starts in League One, with his overall tally standing at 29 strikes in 111 appearances for the Owls since arriving at Hillsborough.

Paul Mullin has struggled to set the world alight for Wrexham this season, scoring only twice in the league, while nobody has more than six goals in the competition for Parkinson's men.

This highlights why a striker is important for them this month, giving them the extra firepower needed to get over the line in the promotion battle.