The town of Wrexham is no stranger to A-list celebrities wandering the streets.

Of course, their football club is famously owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, which has tempted the likes of Blake Lively to watch the team alongside her husband, while even Conor McGregor's beer was served in the Turf next to the Racecourse Ground.

The latest visitor happened to be Marvel star Paul Rudd, who plays Ant-Man, as he joined the co-owners on Saturday for their promotion party.

Rudd was spotted drinking with supporters before the match and was then alongside Reynolds and co for the duration of their clash with Boreham Wood.

The visitors took the lead after just 40 seconds but the Red Dragons fought back as Elliott Lee and Paul Mullin took them to promotion and the National League title.

How did Reynolds and McElhenney enjoy Wrexham's promotion?

As the final whistle was blown following the 3-1 win, fans surged onto the pitch in absolute delirium.

The cameras quickly panned to the chairmen who were in a state of complete shock that their team had finally achieved promotion.

Reynolds was hunched over, head in hands, while McElhenney shed a tear before drying his eyes at what he'd just seen.

The footage and photos of their celebrations have been seen plenty of times, but the aforementioned Rudd was on hand to capture the most intimate recording of their reactions yet.

Stood beside them, the movie star captured the heartfelt moment when Wrexham's owners first saw their team had promotion as they hugged it out while overlooking the pitch as thousands dashed on to celebrate with the players.

The video drew plenty of reaction from social media, the best of which you can find below...