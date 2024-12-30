Wrexham’s rise up the leagues has been extraordinary, with owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney transforming the Welsh side both on and off the pitch.

Reynolds and McElhenney have splashed the cash on a number of signings since arriving in 2020, with the Red Dragons eventually hoping to be playing Premier League football.

But who is the current record signing at the Racecourse Ground? We've taken a look at Wrexham’s most expensive signings in their history, with the help of Transfermarkt and news reports, with a detailed look at the top 10.

Given the amount of reporting around the club isn't comparable (yet) to the bigger clubs around the country, we may need to take some transfer values with a pinch of salt.

Wrexham's most expensive signings of all time Rank Player Fee Sold to Year 1 Mo Faal £500k West Brom 2024 2 Ollie Rathbone £414k Rotherham United 2024 3 Lewis Brunt £400k Leicester 2024 4 Seb Revan £350k Aston Villa 2024 5 Dan Scarr £300k Plymouth Argyle 2024 6 Ollie Palmer £300k AFC Wimbledon 2022 7 James McClean £250k Wigan Athletic 2023 8 Joey Jones £210k Liverpool 1978 9 Ben Tozer £200k Cheltenham 2021 10 Andy Marriott £200k Nottingham Forest 1993

Here's a detailed look at Wrexham's top 10 signings...

10 Andy Marriott

£200,000 from Nottingham Forest, 1993

Goalkeeper Andy Marriott made more appearances for Wrexham than for any of the other 16 clubs he played for during his career.

Following his £200,000 move, Marriott would make over 250 appearances for the Red Dragons between 1993 and 1998, winning all of his Wales caps as a Wrexham player. The shot-stopper would eventually be sold to Sunderland, with the club receiving a similar fee to what they paid.

9 Ben Tozer

£200,000 from Cheltenham, 2021

Defender Ben Tozer had been with numerous Football League clubs and had just captained Cheltenham Town to the League Two title when he joined Wrexham for £200,000 in 2021.

Tozer went on to captain the Red Dragons, helping them into League Two and then League One before being released in 2024.

8 Joey Jones

£210,000 from Liverpool, 1978

Arguably one of Wrexham’s greatest-ever players is left-back Joey Jones, who had three separate spells at the Racecourse Ground.

The Welshman came through the Wrexham academy before joining boyhood club Liverpool in 1975, but the club splashed the cash to bring him back in 1978, with Jones costing the Red Dragons a reported £210,000.

Jones would again leave in 1982 for Chelsea before ending his career as a Wrexham player in 1992.

7 James McClean

£250,000 from Wigan, 2023

The top seven signings were all made in the Reynolds and McElhenney era, with James McClean a signing that caught the eye in 2023 following his £250,000 switch from Wigan Athletic.

A former Republic of Ireland international and ex-Premier League player, McClean dropped down to League Two with Wrexham and immediately helped them win promotion to League One, becoming club captain in 2024.

6 Ollie Palmer

£300,000 from AFC Wimbledon, 2022

A name who many will be familiar with from watching 'Welcome to Wrexham' is forward Ollie Palmer, who signed for the club in 2022 during their National League promotion season.

Becoming their record signing following his £300,000 move from League One side AFC Wimbledon, Palmer recently signed a contract extension until 2026 and has scored more than 40 goals for Wrexham during his time in Wales.

5 Dan Scarr

£300,000 from Plymouth Argyle, 2024

After falling out of favour with Championship side Plymouth Argyle, Wrexham picked up the services of centre-back Dan Scarr in 2024 for a reported £300,000.

The defender helped Argyle into the Championship. and they’ll be hoping he can do the same at the Racecourse Ground - and things are going well with Wrexham in the automatic promotion places at the time of writing.

4 Seb Revan

£300,000 from Aston Villa, 2024

Wrexham were busy writing cheques in 2024, and according to reports, they paid Aston Villa £350,000 for left-sided gem Seb Revan.

Only 21 years of age when he put pen to paper in Wales, Revan is under contract until 2027 with the option of a further year, so could play a big part in Wrexham's search for Premier League football.

3 Lewis Brunt

£400,000 from Leicester, 2024

Lewis Brunt was signed last July as Reynolds & McElhenney allowed Wrexham to splash the cash ahead of the club's return to League One. Arriving from Leicester City Under-21s, Brunt's transfer fee remains undisclosed, though a figure of £400,000 is the figure some reports have mentioned.

That puts him third on the overall list, depending on what you believe. Brunt hasn't exactly been a regular since his transfer from Mansfield Town, but he has played every minute in the league since mid-November.

2 Ollie Rathbone

£414,000 from Rotherham, 2024

Another 2024 signing, experienced League One midfielder Ollie Rathbone arrived from Rotherham United and has now made more than 200 appearances in the division.

Rathbone also played for Rotherham in the Championship so may well be a key part of Parkinson’s thinking over the coming years.

Officially signing for an undisclosed sum, it is thought that Rathbone joined the club for a record fee, which was £300k at the time. As per Transfermarkt, his transfer fee is stated as €500k - the equivalent of around £414,000.

1 Mo Faal

£500,000 from West Brom, 2024