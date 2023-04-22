Wrexham are back in the Football League after a long 15-year absence.

It is no less than the Welsh side deserve after racking up a colossal 110 points tally, a new National League record.

It has been an enthralling campaign for those at the top of non-league’s highest tier, with Notts County behind the Red Dragons on 106 points.

It feels cruel that they could be left stranded in this division next term if they don’t secure promotion through the play-offs.

However, in true classy fashion, Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds was keen to see their title rivals join them in League 2 next season.

How did Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney react to Wrexham’s promotion?

The two chairmen were seen full of emotion as the full-time whistle was blown at the Racecourse Ground.

Fans flooded the pitch following their 3-1 win and once the supporters had finally cleared, the Wrexham squad held the National League trophy aloft having been confirmed as champions.

Reynolds and McElhenney were then interviewed by BT Sport, and although they were delighted with the result, they reserved special praise for both The Magpies and Boreham Wood.

Reynolds said: "Boreham Wood showed up today. They are an incredible team. They have one of the best defences in the entire league.

"This entire story, the reason we are all on edge of our seats is because Notts County are so damn good. They deserve to go up. We are rooting for Notts County. We want to see them go up."

Star striker Paul Mullin was once again the hero on the day as he scored twice to take his tally for the campaign to a whopping 38 goals.

McElhenney and Reynolds have grown incredibly fond of the attacker since he joined at the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign, with the former hailing him as “one of the greatest footballers in the world.”

This has been quite the story for Wrexham, and few would now bet against them achieving back-to-back promotions.