Highlights Wrexham, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, managed to secure a point in a thrilling 5-5 draw with Swindon Town.

Wrexham showed incredible resilience by coming back from being 5-3 down in the 90th minute to score two last-gasp goals and equalize the match.

The club's start to the season in League Two has been challenging, with one win, one defeat, and two draws in their first four games, but they continue to exhibit determination and heart.

League Two club Wrexham have managed to pick up a point in a 5-5 draw with Swindon Town thanks to two last-gasp goals.

What happened in Wrexham 5-5 Swindon?

The Welsh outfit, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, never seem too far from the sort of drama that would often be found in a Hollywood script.

But that's just football for you, and the beautiful game has delivered yet another exciting moment for fans of the Red Dragons to enjoy this weekend at the Racecourse Ground.

Indeed, now playing in League Two having secured promotion back into the EFL last season, Wrexham had just one win in their first three games and would have been hoping for all three points on Saturday afternoon.

However, late on in the game, they were 5-3 down – with Jake Young (twice), Charlie Austin and Dan Kemp (twice) having scored for Swindon, and Jake Bickerstaff, Elliot Lee, and James Jones for Wrexham – and so most would have accepted defeat was on the cards.

Not to buy into that sort of doom-and-gloom attitude, however, the home team found a glimmer of hope when Jones pulled one back in the 92nd minute.

Incredibly, Lee was then able to level the game when a freekick taken from the edge of the box was parried out to him, resulting in a bit of a goalmouth scramble.

The 28-year-old midfielder made no mistake as he prodded the ball in, meaning Wrexham were able to recover and secure a point in what ended up being a 10-goal thriller against the Robins.

Popular podcaster Dan Cook from the HLTCO podcast summed up the chaos that has been surrounding the club since their promotion up into League Two, tweeting: "Wrexham were 5-3 down on 90 minutes at home to Swindon today, they came back to draw 5-5 with goals on 92 and 96.

"After just 4 games in League Two, they’ve scored 13 and conceded 13. Box Office viewing."

You can see the moment the last equaliser was scored in the footage below, with fans in the stadium going wild – much like the commentators as well.

Are Wrexham English or Welsh?

Although Wrexham play in the English Football League, they are indeed Welsh, with the county borough located in northeastern Wales along the English border.

The arrival of Reynolds and McElhenney – and the Welcome to Wrexham documentary – has helped the club grow earn global power and triple in value along the way.

Their reputation is so big now, that before the current campaign even started, they were backed by a supercomputer to pull off back-to-back promotions, and were tipped to win League Two outright.

Well, it's still early days, but Wrexham haven't had the smoothest of starts to life in the EFL. Indeed, after this stunning 5-5 draw, they now have one win, one defeat, and two draws from their opening four matches.

Regardless, Reynolds was evidently impressed, as he took to Twitter to say: "So much heart. #NeverLeaveAWrexhamMatchEarly"

Manager Phil Parkinson, however, was less impressed after the 5-5 draw, telling the press: "The lads were never ever giving in. If you put on a Wrexham shirt that's a requirement. But equally, we've got to be honest with ourselves. We need to do better."