Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster has revealed that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney spent around half a million on a post-season trip to Las Vegas.

How much did Wrexham spend on their Las Vegas party?

The Red Dragons have had every reason to celebrate of late. Indeed, after a 15-year absence from the Football League, they will soon be playing back in League Two after a phenomenal campaign where they scored 116 goals and picked up 11 points in 46 games.

Understandably, they've since been living it up over in America where the Welcome to Wrexham documentary has turned the Welsh club into a household name – after all, the TV series made more than £2.5m in the first season alone.

Former Premier League star Foster has been a key part of that recent success too. After all, he saved an injury-time penalty against rivals Notts County to help secure the club's promotion.

And as a reward for all their efforts during the season, the goalkeeper and his teammates have been treated to some wild nights by Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

While talking on The Fellas Podcast, Foster explained the scenes over in America, saying: "I went on the Vegas trip, it was hard work mate honestly.

"The way that Rob McElhenney and Ryan put it on for us, laid it on for us, was just like nothing I've ever seen.

"We got there and it was just literally, land, straight to the shower, straight get changed, go to Hakkasan for dinner and then we're going to Hakkasan nightclub straight afterwards. By the way, all expenses paid – nobody paid a penny for anything."

He was then asked how much it had all cost, replying: "Got to be £500,000, had to be at least half a million genuinely it had to be because they just looked after everything. It was phenomenal

"We walk in and whatever's playing, the music shuts off and they start playing a Wrexham song."

"We've got this massive closed-off VIP area in the middle of everything, and there are Wrexham drapes falling from the ceiling, poppers going off everywhere with confetti, glitter. There's like a screen and it's showing Paul Mullin scoring goals and stuff like that.

"It's one in the morning and they've stopped the music and they're putting this stuff on, and every one of us is just going: 'What on earth's going on here?!'"

How much money did Wrexham get for promotion?

Wrexham picked up £1m after winning the National League and so it's crazy to think McElhenney and Reynolds were more than happy to about half that on one big party.

But that's small change compared to what will be needed to make it to the Premier League. It's been claimed that it will now cost the club £10m to push up a division into League One, and then a further £10m to make the Championship.

To go one more step and make it to the very top of the English footballing pyramid, however, it could set the club £100m to £150m.