It has been revealed that Wrexham has tripled in value since Ryan Reynold and Rob McElhenney bought the club

How much is Wrexham worth?

Back in February 2021, the two Hollywood A-listers took 100% control of the club, taking over from the Supporters' Trust.

Prior to that, since 2011, the Welsh outfit had been fan-owned but after gaining 98 per cent of the votes, Reynold and McElhenney took over and, well, you know the story from there...

Indeed, this season, following a 15-year absence from the Football League, the Red Dragons have finally managed to secure promotion back up into League Two after winning the title in real style.

Unsurprisingly, all this has helped Wrexham's value increase dramatically.

In fact, research from the investment bank Saxo has shown that the club is now worth around 300% more than the original £2m paid.

They will net approximately £1m in prize money alone from winning the National League. While a new 5,500-seater stand at the Racecourse Ground will also add value on match days.

Beyond the obvious on-field success, the financial boost is partly due to improved sponsorship with Reynolds and McElhenney have signing deals with TikTok, Aviation American Gin, Expedia and Vistaprint.

While, obviously, the success of the Welcome to Wrexham documentary has helped elevate the club into global stardom, earning more than £2.5m with a second season coming soon.

Why are Wrexham so popular?

Anaam Raza, of investment platform Saxo, explained the club's financial success, noting: “After debuting on FX in the States in August 2022, it received a 97% audience score and was immediately signed for a second season. The club would have made roughly $400,000 (£321k) per hour of content for the eight-part series which equates to around $3.2m (£2.57m).

"Following promotion, Wrexham’s social media accounts have been supercharged. Since the takeover, their Twitter following has grown by 1,040%, their Instagram following has increased by 3,111% and they have gone from no followers on TikTok to 1.2 million."

He also noted that the number of fans buying season tickets has nearly tripled, while adding that a friendly against Manchester United in the summer will help bring in money and improve the club's status even further.

Raza concluded: "The Hollywood duo could quite easily walk away at this point by sanctioning a sale of Wrexham nearing the $10 million (£8m) mark and make a 300% increase on their initial investment based on the trajectory and worldwide notoriety of the club.”

And so, even though Reynolds and McElhenney lost almost £3m in the year immediately after taking over Wrexham, they've since overseen a 404% increase in turnover to almost £6m.

And who's to say this project won't keep shooting up in value now they've achieved promotion and returned to the Football League?