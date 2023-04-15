Fans online have reacted to the latest thrilling Wrexham encounter as manager Phil Parkinson was sent off in a fiery encounter this weekend.

What's the latest drama at Wrexham?

The Dragons continued on their much-publicised push for National League promotion with an away match against Barnet on Saturday afternoon.

In the end, the hard-fought match finished all square at 0-0 and the most notable event came early on in the second half.

Indeed, Wrexham defender Callum McFadzean was sent off after 51 minutes when he appeared to leave a boot in on opposition goalkeeper Laurie Walker when sliding for the ball.

As the footage shows, he deliberately kicks out at the Barnet shot-stopper and while it wasn't much of a whack, it was still in enough for referee Edward Duckworth to reach for his red.

Despite that, the away team held on for a point and now need just four more from their remaining three games to secure promotion.

When the full-time whistle blew, however, manager Parkinson was left infuriated as he rushed onto the pitch to confront Walker and managed to get himself sent off.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Barnet goalkeeper Walker explained what Parkinson's issue was.

He told the press: "He was basically trying to say that I was cheating. But I'm sure you guys can see it, evidently, the geezer [McFadzean] has come straight through and kicked me in the face. So that's all I'm going to say on it."

Parkinson then had his own say on the matter, telling BBC Sport: "At the time (of the red card) I thought there's nothing in it, I thought the 'keeper made a meal of it. I've seen it back since and I think in 99 times out of 100 that's not given as a sending-off, it's a very soft incident.

"He has caught him with the trailing leg, but there's no intent there."

