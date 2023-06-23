Wrexham could be lining up a sensational move for former Manchester United man Nick Powell.

When did Nick Powell play for Manchester United?

After bursting onto the scene at Crewe Alexandra, Powell earned a move to Old Trafford when Sir Alex Ferguson signed the then 18-year-old in the summer of 2012 for £6m – leading him to soon be dubbed the 'next Paul Scholes' (via GiveMeSport).

Having made six appearances for United in his first season with the club, however, the midfielder's fortunes soon changed following Ferguson's retirement, and he made just three more appearances for the Red Devils, while also being loaned out to the likes of Wigan Athletic, Leicester City and Hull City over the next three years, before returning to the Latics on a permanent deal in 2016.

Since then, Powell spent three years at the Lancashire club, before moving on to Stoke City where he made 119 appearances and scored 28 goals for the Potters.

Released at the end of last season, The Sun reports that the 29-year-old has been linked to Wrexham and would be the latest name in a growing list of exciting talents to have signed for the club since Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds took charge.

What other major names have Wrexham signed?

Ben Foster of Wrexham

As Wrexham's status in football continues to grow following the overwhelming success of the 'This is Wrexham' Disney Plus show, more and more noticeable names in the sport have taken an interest in the club.

Since McElhenney's and Reynolds' arrival, the club has already signed some pretty noticeable talents. Having scored 32 goals in League Two for Cambridge in the 2020-21 season, Paul Mullin made a surprising move to Wrexham, dropping down a division, where he continued his incredible goalscoring form.

After scoring 79 goals in 97 games for the Welsh team, the 28-year-old played a significant role in their promotion to League Two last season.

Another surprising name that joined Wrexham was retired goalkeeper, Ben Foster. The former England international and Premier League star made the decision to come out of retirement last season and played a pivotal role in guiding the club to League Two.

Who else could Wrexham sign?

Powell isn't the only exciting name that the Red Dragons have been linked to already this summer. When asked about a potential move to the club, former Welsh international Hal Robson-Kanu said he'd be interested in talking to Wrexham and offered his services, saying:

"What they've done is fantastic. I'm happy to have a conversation and as I said, I'd be happy to donate any salary I receive to charity as well."

Recently, Foster even tried to talk another former United star Nani into joining Wrexham.

Speaking at Soccer Aid, the goalkeeper said he thought the Portuguese star should join the club, with the 36-year-old refusing to rule it out, saying:

"You never know."

It's an exciting time for Wrexham, with more eyes than ever on the club and a pair of owners who deeply care about its success.