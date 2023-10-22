Wrexham are battling with a number of Championship clubs for the signing of a versatile young player shining for his current side, according to a fresh transfer update.

Wrexham transfer news

The Robins enjoyed a legendary 2022/23 season, finally earning promotion back to the Football League fter being crowned National League champions. It was a stunning effort, as Wrexham went toe-to-toe with Notts County in a thrilling title race, and it was a major step in the right direction under the world-renowned ownership of Hollywood acting duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

This season, the Welsh outfit have enjoyed a solid start to life in League Two, currently sitting fourth in the table and looking right in the mix to be in the automatic promotion race again. Some important summer transfer business happened at the club in the summer, with Phil Parkinson bolstering his options by bringing in the likes of James McClean and George Evans, with the former seen as a high-profile signing because of his Premier League past.

Wrexham's spending may need to continue in order for them to keep enjoying their current rise up the divisions, and they reportedly look to be eyeing an intriguing move for one player.

Wrexham transfer latest: Olukayode Osu

A new Wrexham transfer update from TEAMtalk talks up the idea of Olukayode Osu potentially moving to The Racecourse Ground soon, with the Robins one of the clubs keen on snapping up the 21-year-old Bracknell Town defender:

"A host of teams are showing an interest in non-league ace Olukayode Osu, with Sheffield United, West Brom, Huddersfield, Barnsley and Wrexham all tracking the Bracknell Town man.

"The 21-year-old defender, who can also play in midfield, has been one of the star’s of Bracknell Town’s run to the FA Cup first round, where they will face Cambridge United next month.

The report adds:

"There is interest too from further down the EFL ladder with League One Barnsley and Wrexham, of League Two, also expressing their interest in the player, who began his career in AFC Wimbledon’s youth ranks.

Osu is something of an unknown, especially compared to someone like McClean, who arrived having achieved so much for club and country in his career, but he could still be a really shrewd signing by the club. The Bracknell defender appears to be a key man for his current club, who ply their trade in the Southern League Premier Division South, shining at the heart of the defence. He is a versatile figure who can also play in midfield, which is something that could appeal to Parkinson moving forward, and at just 21 years of age, he should only mature as a player in the coming years, possibly looking like a steal over time.

The fact that Wrexham are even in the conversation to sign Osu alongside Championship teams speaks volumes about the giant strides made at the club under Reynolds and McElhenney, with the idea of that being the case in the past simply unthinkable. The Robins now have a real pull for transfer targets, considering the fame of their owners, their chances of success and even the fact that a Disney documentary has been made about them, so Osu could see them as his next club of choice.