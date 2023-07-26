There's a general decorum around pre-season games, regarding the type of challenges that are put in, and the overall desire to avoid injury all around. Occasionally, some players don't quite get the memo, however, leaving opposition managers rightly fuming.

This was the case in Wrexham's recent friendly against Manchester United, as young goalkeeper Nathan Bishop left Paul Mullin with a punctured lung.

With an injury of that extent – you can see the concerning scenes below – the star striker will likely miss the first stages of Wrexham's League Two season.

As they seek back-to-back promotions, too, the last thing Phil Parkinson's side needed was an injury to their best goalscorer.

The Welsh club officially get their season underway on Saturday, August 5 against MK Dons, giving Parkinson some time to find a solution to Mullin's absence.

The Wrexham manager was not left best pleased with Bishop, though, and let his feelings known.

What did Phil Parkinson say?

Frustrated by the injury, Parkinson said after the game, via SportBible: "I mean, listen, Mulls has got a small puncture in his lung, he’s in hospital at the moment. But it’s a clumsy challenge from the goalkeeper and, for me, there’s no need to make it.

"It’s a straight red. The reason it’s a straight red, and even if the ref said to me that maybe there’s a covering defender, it’s a dangerous challenge.

"If you add those two situations up, he should’ve been off the pitch. Listen, it’s a massive blow for us to lose Paul. He’s an outstanding player."

The referee wasn't shy when it came to showing red cards, either, sending off United's Daniel Gore for his reckless challenge.

The challenges set the tempo for a feisty affair, in what was supposed to be nothing more than a friendly between the two sides.

Mullin's injury stole the headlines from an otherwise impressive performance by Wrexham, which saw the League Two club defeat a youthful Manchester United side 3-1, courtesy of goals from Elliot Lee, Aaron Hayden, and Sam Dalby.

How have Wrexham performed in pre-season?

Touring America, Wrexham have enjoyed an exciting pre-season so far, with the highlight being the victory over Manchester United, albeit coming in a game which saw Mullin injured.

As for the rest of their results, the Welsh club have done fairly well, losing just once in three games.

They began their USA tour with an impressive 4-0 victory over MLS side LA Galaxy, before suffering their one defeat so far against Chelsea, losing 5-0 against the Premier League giants.

Their time in America peaked when they defeated Man United 3-1, and with Philadelphia Union up next, they will hope to end pre-season in style.

Parkinson will be hoping that the preparation has been enough in the last month, as an important campaign in League Two beckons for his side.

Likely forced to start their season without Mullin, though, it may be a case of avoiding disaster in their opening games, rather than going all out for victory.

The last thing that Wrexham will want is a damaging start to their season to make promotion an uphill climb.