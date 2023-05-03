Fans have reacted online after goalkeeper Ben Foster hinted that he could be keen to stay at Wrexham for two more seasons during the club's promotion celebrations.

What's the latest on Ben Foster's future?

After a 15-year absence, the Red Dragons have finally managed to secure promotion back into the Football League after pipping rivals Notts County to the automatic promotion spot up into League Two.

Playing a pivotal role in that success, Foster agreed to come out of retirement for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, having initially hung up his boots at the end of the campaign prior with Watford.

Most notably, the 40-year-old saved a 97th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win against Notts County in one of the club's biggest games under new owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

After that incident, Foster told the press (via 90min): “Rob kissed me fully on the lips and Ryan called me a double handsome b*****d. I'll take that,” Foster revealed.

“They're so happy, if you could order an absolute bob on, top of the class, top of the range owner, then you would just package them two up because they are as good as it gets."

With all that in mind, the veteran shot-stopper had every right to enjoy the recent bus parade and judging from the footage it seems as though the celebrations have been pretty wild.

During all the joy, the Wrexham faithful could be heard shouting to Foster: “One more year, one more year!”. However, instead of agreeing to that, he raises two fingers, suggesting that he could be sticking around for another few seasons.

And while there has been plenty of talk about getting Gareth Bale to come out of retirement too, it sounds as though fans will be more than satisfied if their current goalkeeper decides to commit his future to the club.

Supporters showed their love for Foster on Twitter and here are some of the best reactions...

They certainly love him at Wrexham.