Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has won even more fans after he took BT Sport to task with a funny online post ahead of the club's upcoming match.

What's the latest Wrexham news?

The Red Dragons can secure promotion back into the Football League later tonight when they play host to Boreham Wood.

Indeed, the National League outfit need just the win in this game which takes place at The Racecourse Ground with kick-off at 6.30pm (UK time).

Ahead of the game, however, BT Sport shared a tweet which showed McElhenney and fellow co-owner and Hollywood A-lister Ryan Reynolds in prominent positions.

Evidently not wanting to take any of the credit away from his players, McElhenney playfully scolded BT for not putting all the focus on the likes of Luke Young, Ollie Palmer, Ben Foster and Paul Mullin.

Indeed, he replied with an edited image to include the four Wrexham stars as he wrote: "Fixed it for you."

​​​​It seems the club has never been far from the drama in recent times and this was well summed up in their draw away at Barnet last week.

Indeed, defender Callum McFadzean and manager Phil Parkinson were both sent off – which drew plenty of reaction from fans online.

That 0-0 draw left them one point closer to promotion and they can complete their task with three points against Boreham Wood tonight.

Regardless of what happens, though, it seems as if their owners are doing things the right way and this was brilliantly summed up by McElhenney's recent post.

