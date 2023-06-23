Wrexham have been given positive news about the Racecourse Ground after it suffered numerous damages as it was hit by a severe storm in Wales earlier this week.

How bad was the damage?

Pictures have been released online of some of the damage caused to the Racecourse Ground following the storm, with numerous leaks springing up around Wrexham's home.

One fan, who was enjoying a nice Father's Day three-course meal at the ground with his dad when the storm hit shared footage on Twitter, revealing the extent of some of the damage.

The ground was flooded as a result of the leaks, but thankfully, it seems the damages aren't as serious as they first looked.

What have Wrexham said about the damage?

A few days on, the club have now released an official statement on the Wrexham website in the aftermath of the storm.

Speaking to fans on the site, the statement read: "We are pleased to confirm that, following investigation into the large leak in the Macron Stand on Sunday (June 18), there is no structural damage to the stand.

"In the wake of the torrential rain that impacted the whole region on the day, the underground drains became overwhelmed which led to our downpipes and gutters to overflow. This led to a significant amount of water leaking into the Stand causing a suspended ceiling to collapse and damage to the internal decorations.

"Guests attending the third sitting of our Father’s Day meal in the 1864 Suite were safely escorted out of the building, as a precaution, in case the situation worsened and will be refunded in full.

"All the repairs will be carried out and completed long before fans are welcomed back into the Racecourse Ground for the new season."

The news will come as a relief to fans, with the ground set to be good to go once the side gets their League Two campaign started in August.

How long have Wrexham been playing at the Racecourse Ground?

As one of the oldest football stadiums in the world, Wrexham's Racecourse Ground is treasured by the club, and the news that it hasn't suffered major damages will be welcomed by all associated with the team.

Having been formed in 1864, the Red Dragons have called the Racecourse Ground their home ever since. The club's record attendance came in 1957 when Wrexham welcomed 34,445 spectators in to watch them take on Manchester United in the FA Cup, and it also hosted the club's monumental FA Cup upset over Arsenal in 1992.

While those days are long gone, with the current capacity sitting at just 10,771, don't be too surprised if the club expand the ground's capacity somewhere down the line as their status continues to grow worldwide under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.