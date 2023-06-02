A Wrexham side made up of former, current and guest players beat a similarly assembled US Women's side 12-0 during a seven-a-side game at The Soccer Tournament (TST).

What is the latest Wrexham news?

The Welsh outfit has grown massively since celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club in 2021, helping the club gain promotion up into League Two and triple in value along the way.

Riding along the crest of their newfound fame, Wrexham have been over in North Carolina allowing fans to get an up-close glimpse of some of the stars.

As per The Athletic, former striker Lee Trundle – who played for Wrexham’s between 2001-2003 – scored four times in the win when coming up against former USWNT players such as Heather O’Reilly, Cat Whitehill and Lori Lindsey. Men’s first-team coach David Jones also scored seven goals during the match.

Current goalkeeper Mark Howard took part in the game and spoke about the overwhelming support for the Red Dragons in America, saying: “The growth of the club, especially out here, is massive.

“That’s one of the reasons why as a current player I volunteered myself. I wanted to embrace what we’ve got going on now. It’s enjoyable. It’s amazing to come out and see the fans. You expect a little bit but you don’t know how much you’ll get because you’re not used to that exposure.

“Obviously we’re lower-level English tiers, so to come out here and we’re treated like the top Premier League teams, it’s an amazing feeling. The American supporters are so positive. The tournament’s amazing. We’re really enjoying our time.”

Some highlights of the game were shared on Twitter by TST.

What is the TST?

The TST is a seven-a-side friendly tournament featuring taking place between 1-4 June. Premier League teams like West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers – as well as German outfit Borussia Dortmund – are all involved. And the teams are made up of current, former and guest players.

There is a pot of $1m (£807,000) for the eventual winners of the tournament. This is just shy of the £1m Wrexham picked up after winning the National League recently.

Speaking after the game, O’Reilly told NBC Sports Soccer (via The Athletic): “We’re super proud. Hopefully we’ve proved to anybody, just go for it, just live. What’s the worst that could happen? We lose 16-0 to Wrexham?

“We don’t care because we’re living, we’re being bold and we’re being brave. Here we have two amazing products that American soccer fans are getting behind. It’s just a ton of fun and it’s brought all of us together.”