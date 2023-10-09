Wrexham have made a positive start to life in League Two this season, and they have now confirmed some exciting key news over the future of one "excellent" player.

Will Wrexham get promoted again?

It has been a truly special period in the Red Dragons' history in recent years, with a long period of suffering traded for some glorious memories that will live forever in the minds of supporters.

Since Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney became co-owners of Wrexham back in early 2021, the club has gone from strength to strength, getting out of the National League last season and earing automatic promotion to League Two, with a Disney show even being made documenting their success.

While clearly a step up quality, the Welsh outfit have started their season in promising fashion, sitting seventh in the table after 12 matches played, and looking as though they could be in the mix to go into League One once the business end of the campaign arrives in the spring.

There are so many heroes on show at the Wrexham at the moment, and while the impact of the owners has turned them in stars across the world, a significant update has emerged regarding the future of one key player who is an important part of manager Phil Parkinson's plans.

On Monday, a contract update on James Jones confirmed the midfielder has extended his stay at the club, keeping him there until the end of the 2024/25 season. Part of the statement on the club's official website read:

"Wrexham AFC are pleased to confirm midfielder James Jones has signed a new contract, committing his future to the Football Club until the end of the 2024/25 season. Jones, 27, first signed for Wrexham in 2021 and will now extend his stay at the STōK Cae Ras into at least a fourth season, with an option for a further year too."

This is fantastic new for anyone of a Wrexham persuasion, with Jones playing such a big part in the team's success under Parkinson, proving to be an influential presence in the middle of the park.

While the 27-year-old may not make the headlines in the same way that the likes of Paul Mullen and Ollie Palmer do, among others, he is integral to the team, often doing understated work that can go unnoticed at times from those watching the bigger names more closely.

Wrexham's top League Two scorers this season Total Elliot Lee 7 Ollie Palmer 3 William Boyle 3 Jake Bickerstaff 2 Paul Mullin 2 James Jones 2

Jones already has two goals in seven League Two appearances this season, however, and the fact that he has averaged 1.9 tackles and 1.3 clearances per games also shows the defensive job that he does for his side (Wrexham statistics).

Parkinson is clearly a big admirer of the Welshman, describing him as "excellent" in the past, so the manager will no doubt be delighted to have him in his squad for at least another year. He will continue to play an important role in the coming months and years, hopefully doing his bit to help Wrexham jump up another division, as this special period continues.