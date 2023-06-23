A supercomputer has predicted back-to-back promotions for Wrexham as they're tipped to win League 2 next season.

Will Wrexham get promoted from League 2?

Last term, after a 15-year absence, the Red Dragons finally managed get themselves back up into the Football League.

This obviously would have been the first big goal to achieve under A-list owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, but now the ambitions will keep growing and growing.

Indeed, largely thanks to the sucess of the Welcome to Wrexham documentary, the Welsh club has managed to nearly triple in value since the Hollywood takeover 2021.

But to match that commercial sucess off the pitch, the Red Dragons will be desperate to continue on their upward trajectory next season as they entre a more difficult league.

Well, the good news is that a supercomputer, via BonusCodeBets, has predicted the outcome of the 2022/23 League Two table – by formulating a range of informative outright odds markets – and Wrexham look set to win the division.

What will the 2022/23 League Two table look like?

Interestingly enough, Nott County are also tipped for sucess having been promoted alongside Wrexham last term as well. Indeed, they're predicted to finish third, claming an automatic promotion spot as well Stockport who are backed to finish second.

Just below those three in the table, Bradford, Gillingham, Mansfield and Milton Keynes Dons will battle for the final promotion place in the play-offs. Notably, Gary Neville’s Salford City are expected to finish eighth, meaning they'll miss out on a play-off spot by just one place.

However, at the other end of the division, things don't look quite so pretty for the likes of Morecambe and Harrogate Town who will, in theory, be relegated and drop out of the Football League.

Of course, you never can know how things will turn out in football, but it's certainly a positive sign for Wrexham fans that they are already seen as favourites to secure another promotion.

No doubt, the club's ability to attract big names could help next term. After all, just this week they've been linked with an exctiing transfer for a former Manchester United man.

Indeed, Nick Powell – who was once dubbed the next Paul Scholes – could be on his way to the Racecourse Ground if recent reports are to be belived.

All in all, if Reynolds and McElhenney can keep Wrexham hurtling along at the same breakneck speed, it sounds as though they could be playing Premier League football in the not-too-distant future