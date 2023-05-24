It has been claimed that Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will have to spend £200m if they want to reach the Premier League.

Will Wrexham make it to the Premier League?

It's been a wild ride already for the Red Dragons under their new ownership and they've already ticked off one of their biggest goals.

Indeed, in the brief time since taking charge in February 2021, the club has already managed to get promotion back up into League Two after a 15-year absence.

However, the ambition will not simply end there for the A-list duo and their Welsh football club.

Indeed, when Speaking to Sky Sports, Reynolds once said: "Anything can happen in this sport so why couldn’t Wrexham theoretically make it all the way to the Premier League one day? This is the place where hopes and dreams are born every day so why not?”

But to make that dream a reality, it will take a fair amount of cash to go alongside all that sporting ambition.

This has been explained by Dr Dan Plumley, who has a PhD focused on measuring financial and sporting performance in English professional football.

Dr Plumley told Grosvenor Sport: "It’s important to look at the revenue gap between leagues. It scales according to the league, so the revenue gap between League One and League Two is about £1,000,000. It's not too big. That's the revenue gap, not investment."

He theorised that it might cost £10m to push up a division into League One, and then a further £10m to the Championship before the huge money suddenly is required to make the final step.

He said: "When you get into the Championship, that's the biggest gap because the revenue gap between the Championship and the Premier League is about £100 to £150 million," he said. So for me, you've got to be looking to invest that to then even get to the top end of the Championship."

How much is Wrexham worth?

It certainly won't be cheap for the club's owners and if they do make it up to the Premier League they'll be competing with Todd Boehly who owns Chelsea and has spent over £500m in transfers alone since arriving less than two seasons ago.

The good thing for Wrexham, however, is that they appear to be making an awful lot of money thanks to their success on the pitch as well as off of it with the Welcome to Wrexham docu-series.

Indeed, it has actually been claimed that the club has tripled in value since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought it for just £2m.

As long as that growth continues, they may well be able to fulfil their Premier League dream one day.