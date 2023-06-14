Ben Foster has attempted to recruit former Manchester United star Nani for Wrexham with the winger potentially open to a move.

What happened between Ben Foster and Nani?

The club goalkeeper emerged as a key figure for the Red Dragons over the course of their promotion-winning season, after joining the club midway through the campaign.

Indeed, Foster saved a late penalty against Notts County to help seal a win in what turned out to be one of the club's most important matches under owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Unsurprisingly, the 40-year-old has since been rewarded with a new one-year contract and it looks as though he's already working hard to improve the team for the following campaign.

Indeed, over the past weekend he was playing for England in the charity football match Soccer Aid. Also taking part at Old Trafford, was former Red Devil Nani.

The Portuguese winger is currently without a club after leaving A-League side Melbourne Victory at the end of the season, and Foster was happy to take advantage of that.

Indeed, while talking on his YouTube channel – Ben Foster - The Cycling GK – the shot-stopper could be heard saying: “Nani hasn’t got a club everybody, I think he should come to Wrexham…

"Do you want to come to Wrexham?"

To which, Nani then replied: “You never know..."

Foster then laughed and said: "Liar!"

How many times did Nani play for Man United?

Of course, it was only a joke and not an official proposition but seeing as Nani is potentially looking for a team and Wrexham have the sort of reputation to bring in some big names of the past, perhaps this could be something to keep an eye out for – after all, it's not as if the 36-year-old dismissed the idea out of hand.

The former Man United star netted 41 goals and provided 71 assists in a 230-game spell at Old Trafford between 2007 to 2015. This means his path would have crossed with Foster – who was at the club from 2005-2010 – but played just 23 times.

Foster has shown a great attitude to playing for the club, admitting that he asked for "peanuts" in his new deal just to remain part of the story.

Indeed, he said: “To be honest, I don’t really need much anyway so the negotiations honestly took about five minutes. It was the easiest conversation in the world.

“With regards to wages and kind of stuff. It’s a short-term deal, a six-week deal. Wages wise it’s literally peanuts. I said I don’t want much.

And if Nani is just keen to find a club where he'll get plenty of media attention at this late stage in his career, perhaps he'll be the next big name to arrive at Wrexham.