The Racecourse Ground

Key Information about The Racecourse Ground

The Racecourse Ground is the world’s oldest international football stadium which still hosts international matches.

It opened back in 1807, and has been used for football since 1864 with Wrexham Football Club moving in after being founded during the same year. The Racecourse Ground has hosted the most Wales international matches out of any other ground in the Country, and it is the largest stadium in north Wales with a capacity of 10,771.

The infamous ground is divided into four famous stands; the Kop, Bkoncepts Stand, University End, and Hays Travel Stand.

A history of The Racecourse Ground

Since being formed in the local Turf Hotel public house in October 1864, Wrexham Football Club have played all of their home matches at The Racecourse Ground, with the exception of a couple of seasons in the late 1880s. The concrete terracing on the Kop end was laid down in 1952 and it is the oldest part of the ground to this day. Five years later in 1957,

The Racecourse Ground witnessed a record attendance of 34,445 as fans gathered to watch Wrexham take on Manchester United in an FA Cup Fourth Round tie. Two years later on 30 September 1959, floodlights were installed at the ground for the first time which meant that Wrexham could now host night-time fixtures in darker conditions.

In 2002, then Wrexham FC chairman William Pryce Griffiths agreed a 125-year lease on the Racecourse with Wolverhampton Dudley Breweries for just £750,000. Soon after in 2005, the club hosted a second-leg UEFA Champions League qualifier between TNS and Liverpool, where Steven Gerrard famously scored five goals over both legs of the tie.

On 26 June 2002, the freehold to The Racecourse Ground was acquired by Wrexham AFC from Wolverhampton Dudley Breweries for £300,000, and on the same day the ownership of the freehold was transferred to another one of chairman, Alex Hamilton’s companies – Damens Ltd.

In spring 2014, work commenced on redeveloping The Racecourse Ground, and this included a new pitch and sprinkler system and changing rooms for players. In addition to this the medical and treatment facilities were also upgraded along with enhanced floodlights and the removal of camber lights at the Kop end.

This now meant that the stadium had been reclassified to Category 3 level, which entitles it to host international football matches once again. In August 2016, Wrexham Glyndwr University and Wrexham AFC signed a 99-year The Racecourse Ground stadium lease, as the university had previously purchased the landmark in 2011 to prevent it from extinction.

Tickets to Watch Wrexham at The Racecourse Ground

Adult ticket prices are ranged from £16-20, concessions at £7-15, and under-11s can attend a match for just £1. Current adult season ticket prices stand at £182-322 for all members of the club.

Related Links

https://www.wrexhamafc.co.uk/ – Official website of Wrexham FC

https://www.wrexhamafc.co.uk/tickets/home-tickets – Wrexham FC Ticket Office