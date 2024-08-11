Wrexham are in talks over the signing of a Championship "gamechanger" in the summer transfer window, according to an exciting new update.

Wrexham make winning start to life in League One

The Welsh side have enjoyed a memorable few years, with the ownership of Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney making them one of the most talked-about clubs in the EFL.

Wrexham sealed promotion to League One at the first attempt last season, having escaped the National League back in 2022/23, with their new campaign getting underway on Saturday afternoon. Phil Parkinson's side started with a win, getting the better of Wycombe Wanderers in a 3-2 victory at the Racecourse Ground in front of their biggest crowd since 1980.

While still clearly only early days, it was a perfect way to hit the ground running, and with each win that comes their way, the more belief will grow that they could even find themselves in the Championship in 2025/26, and just one division away from the promised land of the Premier League.

For that to happen, though, new signings will need to keep coming in, with some important faces added this summer, including Arthur Okonkwo and George Dobson, both of whom have come in on free transfers.

Wrexham in talks to sign attacking "gamechanger"

According to a fresh claim from Football Insider, Wrexham are "in talks" to complete the signing of Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith before the current transfer window closes.

The report goes on to add that the Owls are "open to offers" for Smith after recently welcoming Ike Ugbo back to the team, with the 32-year-old considered a good option who can bring proven League One experience to Parkinson's squad.

Smith could be a great addition at the Racecourse this summer, and the fact that he is out of contract at Wednesday next year surely increases the chances of him moving away, allowing them to receive a fee for his signature.

The striker has been an important squad player for the Owls, if not always a key starter, scoring 24 goals in 83 appearances in total, and helping them go from League One to the Championship in 2022/23, finding the net during an incredible comeback against Peterborough United in the play-off semi-finals.

His former manager, Darren Moore, has heaped praise on him in the past, too, saying after a comeback win over Mansfield Town in 2022: "Michael Smith is a gamechanger today. The quality showed at the end of it, and that’s what Michael is. He was in the right place at the right time and that’s what quality strikers do."

Michael Smith's 5 most successful spells Appearances Goals Rotherham United 210 60 Swindon Town 72 26 Sheffield Wednesday 83 24 AFC Wimbledon 25 10 Portsmouth 37 10

Granted, Parkinson already has a plethora of attacking quality at his disposal from Paul Mullin to Ollie Palmer, but increased depth and competition for places can never be a bad thing in the EFL given the relentless nature of the fixtures.