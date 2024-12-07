Wrexham are now plotting a shock swoop to sign a new striker for Phil Parkinson as they look to secure promotion to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Wrexham chasing third straight promotion

Having only been promoted to League One in May 2024, Wrexham are on course for a third successive promotion as the Welsh side look to work their way back up the Football League.

Parkinson's side currently sit second in England's third tier, a point above big spenders Birmingham City, though the Blues do have two games in hand on them, while they trail Wycombe by two points though again, they have played a game more.

Nonetheless, the Red Dragons are targeting a return to the Championship this season, and are currently in with an excellent chance of success either through automatic promotion or through the play-offs, where they currently have a seven-point cushion to seventh-placed Bolton Wanderers.

They face a favourable run of fixtures in the final games of 2024 too, up against sides in the bottom half of League One and, should they be able to string a series of wins together, they could be in a really strong position come the turn of the year.

Wrexham's next five League One games Opponent Current League position Burton Albion (Away) 23rd Cambridge United (Home) 22nd Bristol Rovers (Away) 16th Blackpool (Home) 12th Wigan Athletic (Home) 17th

Though Wrexham boast the meanest defence in the division with just 11 goals conceded, they lag a little way behind both Wycombe and Birmingham in the goalscoring charts despite having played more games, having managed just 27 in their 18 outings.

Now, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney now want to fix that with an exciting new forward.

Wrexham want to sign Manchester United talent

That comes as Wrexham are one of two sides showing a strong interest in signing Manchester United academy talent Ethan Wheatley on loan in January, according to a fresh report.

The teenage forward was handed his debut by Erik ten Hag last season, but has since returned to the youth setup and has scored five times in seven games in the PL 2 so far this season.

He remains a potential star in the making despite his limited senior game time, with Football Analyst Ben Mattinson describing him as a "clinical" striker who is similar to Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres in his style of play, offering "typical hold-up, link-up and channel running" for his side.

As per transfer expert Graeme Bailey, "Wrexham have put Wheatley on their list of striking targets heading into January" as they look to bolster their low-scoring attack, though they face competition for his signature from fellow League One promotion chasers Stockport County, who would offer a more local loan option for the teenage forward.

Any move would be a low risk one, similar to that which initially bought goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo to Wrexham from Arsenal on loan, where he has since excelled and moved permanently.

Should Wheatley arrive and have even half the impact that the former Gunners shot-stopper managed, he could quickly become a fan favourite at Wrexham.