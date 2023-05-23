Wrexham striker Ollie Palmer has been slammed online for "throwing shade" on Ed Sheeran compared to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

What's the latest on Wrexham and Ed Sheeran?

The success of the Red Dragons under their new ownership has been well-documented as the club has managed to secure promotion back up into League Two since the takeover in 2021.

What's more, with the help of the popular Welcome to Wrexham TV series, the Welsh outfit has tripled in value since the A-listers arrived.

Elsewhere in the English footballing pyramid, another celebrity owner has ties with a different club. Indeed, singer Sheeran has been a shirt sponsor for the Ipswich Town men’s and women’s teams since 2021.

While talking about this on Fozcast - The Ben Foster Podcast, Palmer took a dig at the pop star suggesting that Reynolds and Rob McElhenney just put in more hard work.

He said: “There’s names as big as them that own football clubs, lower league. Ed Sheeran, Ipswich. I don’t know what his share of it is, [he’s] part-owner. Has he done what these two guys have done?

"How long has Ed Sheeran been there? Like six years? Seven years? And he’s as big as Ryan and Rob, right? Ed Sheeran is huge. I’m putting Ed Sheeran up there.

"I’ll ask you: has Ed Sheeran done as much for Ipswich as Rob and Ryan have done? It’s not easy what they’re doing. They make it look easy. "

After the comments were clipped up and shared on Twitter, it's safe to say fans weren't happy as it was pointed out that Sheeran is just a sponsor, not an owner.

What's more, Ipswich have been promoted from League One to the Championship this season anyway, so will be playing two divisions higher than Wrexham next term.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter...

