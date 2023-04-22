Wrexham have secured the Hollywood ending to their season owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney would have been dreaming of by securing promotion today.

Playing host to Boreham Wood at The Racecourse Ground on Saturday evening, the Red Dragons knew three points would enough to see them back in the Football League next season.

With so much on the line, though, things couldn't have got off to a worse start as opposition player Lee Ndlovu scored inside the first minute of the match to give the away side a shock early lead.

However, Elliot Lee had Wrexham level not long after and seven minutes into the second half Paul Mullin did what he does best and scored to put his side 2-1 up.

Incredibly, on this day 15 years ago, the Red Dragons were relegated to non-league – ending an 87-year spell in the Football League – but when Mullin scored his second of the day, he sealed his club's fate.

And with that, manager Phil Parkinson and his side had secured their place at the very top of the National League, with a whopping 110 points after 45 games played – though spare a thought for Notts County who weren't able to secure automatic promotion despite picking up 106.

After completing a takeover of Wrexham in February 2021, Reynold and McElhenney – who were left in tears upon the final whistle – must have dreamed of moments such as this but in football, there is no guarantee ambition ever turns into reality.

On this occasion, however, they got their fairytale ending to the season and fans quickly flocked to Twitter after the game to express their delight. Here are some of the best reactions...

A lot of the love was unsurprisingly for goalscoring hero Mullin.