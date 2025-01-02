Wrexham AFC are now ready to pay a £2 million release clause to sign a new goalscorer in January, according to a recent report.

Wrexham transfer news

The Red Dragons suffered their first defeat in nine games in all competitions on New Year’s Day, as they were beaten by promotion rivals Barnsley. Phil Parkinson’s side remain firmly in the race for automatic promotion, and given the transfer window is open, the League One side may look to flash the cash once again.

It emerged at the beginning of last month that Wrexham are interested in signing striker Ethan Wheatley on loan from Manchester United. However, they do face stiff competition, as Stockport County are also keen on signing the young ace. The Welsh side are keen to bolster their forward line and have placed Wheatley on their radar, as he’s not featured as much in the United matchday squad in recent weeks and months.

As well as looking at Wheatley, Wrexham are also interested in signing Joe Gelhardt from Leeds United in January. The Red Dragons have been mentioned with an interest in Patrick Bamford, but they could turn to Gelhardt instead, who would be a cheaper option. The young forward has found game time hard to come by this season, so a move, whether it be a permanent switch or a temporary one, appears likely this month.

Wrexham ready to pay £2m release clause to sign 27 year-old

Clearly, signing a new striker is a high priority for the League One side, and their targets don’t stop at Wheatley and Gelhardt; according to Football League World, Wrexham are ready to pay Ryan Hardie’s £2 million release clause to get him out of Plymouth Argyle.

The 27 year-old has been with the Green Army since January 2021, but before joining on a permanent basis, he did have two separate loan spells at the club during his time at Blackpool. Hardie first joined the Pilgrims when they were in League Two, and he has been a part of the teams that have won promotion out of League One and remained in the Championship.

Hardie, who is under contract until 2026, is now a wanted man this month as Wrexham and Huddersfield Town are keen on securing his services. Football League World reports that Hardie has a £2 million release clause in his Plymouth contract, and both Wrexham and Huddersfield are willing to trigger it.

Ryan Hardie's Plymouth Argyle stats Apps 230 Goals 64 Assists 22

Hardie, who has scored 102 goals in his entire career so far, has played over 200 games for Plymouth across various competitions, and he was key in their League One promotion-winning campaign, as he scored 13 goals in 44 games. That, along with his performances in the Championship, have put him on Wrexham’s radar, who would love to add a player with a good record in League One to their side, as they eye what would be another impressive promotion.