The transfer that would break the internet appears to still be in full swing as Wrexham’s owners continue to tempt Gareth Bale with a move to the Welsh town.

The club finally secured their way back into the Football League last weekend after defeating Boreham Wood 3-1.

It capped off a remarkable two years for Phil Parkinson’s men who lost out on promotion last term, only to beat the National League points record, reaching 110 last Saturday.

The scenes at the Racecourse ground were remarkable. Fans streamed onto the pitch, while owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney couldn’t contain their emotion in the stands.

Since then, a spectacular move for Gareth Bale is in the works.

Will Gareth Bale join Wrexham?

A move still feels incredibly unlikely but it’s not completely out of the question.

The latest news out of the saga is that both Reynolds and McElhenney have teased the move further.

They both took to Twitter on Thursday evening to share a nifty graphic of Bale donning a Wrexham jersey while celebrating a goal.

It’s the latest in a long line of pleas from the chairmen who are doing their utmost to bring the former Real Madrid star out of retirement.

The Welsh star started this whole saga off by initially offering his congratulations to the National League outfit after they went up.

McElhenney responded by offering him a round of golf where he totally wouldn’t spend four hours trying to get him to come out of retirement.

Bale responded himself by saying it depended what course before Reynolds weighed in too. The response from the Deadpool star was typically funny.

Bale, who has multiple Champions League winners medals under his belt retired during the winter after Wales bowed out of the World Cup.

Thus, the idea of him ending up in League 2 should be unthinkable, but not to some fans who reacted after Reynolds shared the same graphic as his co-owner.