After 15 years of anguish, Wrexham are finally back in the football league.

It has been a torrid decade for the club in which they nearly went bust until a group of supporters raised enough money to save the Welsh side from ultimate pain.

Fortunately, there are no such worries about funds or indeed their existence today.

Under Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, the Red Dragons have only gone from strength to strength, as they confirmed themselves as National League champions on Saturday evening.

It wasn’t a night without its scares, however, with Boreham Wood actually taking the lead inside a minute.

Paul Mullin did what Paul Mullin does best, though, as the striker scored twice in the second period after Elliott Lee’s equaliser to wrap up the title.

Fans stormed the pitch at full-time before the media had their chance to get involved.

How did people react to Wrexham’s promotion?

Reynolds and McElhenney were spotted in tears as the game reached its conclusion, an indication that both owners care immensely about not only the club, but the town and the people of Wrexham too.

Alongside Phil Parkinson, they have thrown blood, sweat and tears into this venture, with everything now paying off.

The chairmen were quick to praise both Notts County and Boreham Wood at full-time, but goalkeeper Ben Foster perhaps wasn’t so level-headed.

He asked the BT Sport reporter pitch side at the Racecourse ground to smell him such was his overwhelming sense of emotion, before chaos then ensued in Foster’s post-match press conference with written and broadcast media.

The 40-year-old was sitting minding his own business before Reynolds burst into the room causing much hilarity.

As it happened, the Deadpool star was there to take Foster’s shirt in an exchange that left everyone there in hysterics.

Here's another angle of the brilliant exchange.

Whether the experienced stopper remains at the club next term remains to be seen, but one thing is for certain, he's helped this team earn promotion.

Indeed, Foster's time at the club will always be remembered for that stunning late penalty save against Notts County just a few weeks ago.