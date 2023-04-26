The transfer saga we never thought we’d see this year is beginning to bubble away nicely behind the scenes.

Since Wrexham were take over A-list celebrity pairing Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, we’ve seen Ben Foster join the club, a historic promotion achieved and Lionel Messi even being tipped with a summer move.

While the entrance of the Argentine on Welsh shores is about as far-fetched as it’ll get, the idea of Gareth Bale putting pen to paper with the soon-to-be League 2 club is now being flirted with.

What’s happened with Gareth Bale and Wrexham?

Well, the now-retired attacker posted a video to Rob McElhenney after the Red Dragons secured promotion last weekend.

The message was simple as he simply congratulated the owners on their return to the Football League.

However, since then, a transfer saga has evolved.

McElhenney began proceedings by asking for a round of golf where he’d attempt to bring the Welsh legend out of retirement.

His response was teasing, merely saying “depends what course…”

Now Reynolds has got in on the act with a typically funny remark, revealing what he’ll do if Bale accepts their offer of a move to Wrexham.

Taking to Twitter, the Deadpool star said: “I will shave a professional-grade golf course into Rob’s back if you’ll give Wrexham a season.”

While this move is still nothing but a dream, it does feel as though this isn’t a mere joke to both Reynolds and McElhenney.

They have already tempted the likes of Foster and Paul Mullin away from higher divisions, but Bale is on a whole different level.