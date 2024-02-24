Ryan McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have worked wonders since taking over at Wrexham, as the real brains alongside Phil Parkinson to take the Welsh club from being stranded in the Vanarama National League, to looking like securing promotion to League One.

Wrexham have an average annual salary of around £5,221,320 per year and £100,410 per week. Of course, the wage bill has risen since moving into the English Football League, with eight players now earning above £4500.

James McClean, George Evans and Steven Fletcher are three of the bigger names who have joined, with all three having experienced the Championship or higher.

With the club currently only heading on an upper trajectory and with ambitious owners, you would expect the annual wage bill to only rise from here, as the club look to continue climbing the football league.

With that being said, we at Football FanCast have ranked every Wrexham player in order from highest to lowest in terms of wages for the 2023-2024 season, with the help of Salary Sport.

Disclaimer - only the club and the players themselves truly know their wages, so take each of these figures as you will.